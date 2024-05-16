Blue Lock manga gets a new prequel novel

Blue Lock manga is set to receive a new prequel novel Blue Lock: Tatakai no Mae, Bokura wa. Aryuu, Barou, Yukimiya. The spinoff novel will be released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Japan. The upcoming novel will be the fourth book in the prequel spinoff novel series.

The manga series follows the story of Yoichi Isagi and other talented strikers from Japan, who were recruited as part of the Blue Lock project, a training program aimed at creating the most egoist striker in the world. As for the novel series, it depicts the stories of the players before they joined the training program.

The novel's title directly translates to "Blue Lock: Us, Before the Battle." This means that the novel is set to depict the stories of the training program's candidates before they joined the training program.

Aryuu Jyubei as seen in the anime series (Image via 8bit)

Hence, as hinted by the novel's title, the upcoming preview novel is set to feature the stories of Aryuu Jyubei, Shoei Barou, and Yukimiya Kenyu. With that, fans will get to see the unknown sides of the three training program candidates.

As mentioned above, this will be the fourth novel in the series. The first novel focused on Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, and Seishiro Nagi. As for the second novel, it focused on Rin Itoshi, Hyoma Chigiri, and Reo Mikage. Lastly, the third novel focused on Kunigami Rensuke, Hiori Yo, and Ikki Niko.

Bachira, Isagi, and Nagi as seen in the novel (Image via Kodansha)

Up until now, the novel series has been written by Momo Moegi and illustrated by Kota Sannomiya. Hence, fans can expect the same people to collaborate for the fourth novel.

What to expect from the upcoming prequel novel?

The upcoming prequel novel will most likely reveal the secrets behind some behaviors displayed by Aryuu Jyubei, Shoei Barou, and Yukimiya Kenyu. As one might know, Aryuu Jyubei is quite obsessed with his hair and looks. Thus, the upcoming novel may reveal how Aryuu developed the obsession.

Shoei Barou as seen in the anime series (Image via 8bit)

As for Shoei Barou, fans know that, after Reo Mikage, Barou is the candidate who comes from the richest family. Even so, Barou is a clean freak. If Barou was rich, there is a high chance that stereotypically he must have never cleaned up after himself. Nevertheless, he is very good at cleaning and maintenance. Thus, the prequel novel could delve deep into his habit.

Lastly, Yukimiya Kenyu's story could delve into the problems he faced while playing football due to his poor vision. This story will likely come in handy to many people worldwide who aspire to play the sport but face a similar problem.

