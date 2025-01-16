Mission: Yozakura Family manga to end with Chapter 258

According to credible leaks, Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga is ending its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Chapter 258 in the magazine's 8th issue for 2025. The official chapter will be released on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12 am JST (Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7 AM PT).

The magazine had previously stated that Hitsuji Gondaira's manga had reached its climax. However, the magazine didn't exactly reveal the number of chapters the series had left. Notably, the comments from the manga's creator regarding the series' ending haven't been disclosed thus far. More information will be revealed once the magazine's issue drops.

Mission: Yozakura Family manga to conclude on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8 with Chapter 258

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the leaks surrounding Shuheisha's upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue 8 (2025) have surfaced. According to them, Hitsuji Gondaira's celebrated series, Mission: Yozakura Family manga will release its final chapter (258) on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12 am JST in the magazine.

However, pertinent details concerning the chapter's content and title have remained undisclosed. They will be revealed on the chapter's official release date, along with a comment from Hitusji Gondaira, regarding the series' end.

Additionally, the leaks have confirmed that the manga's final volumes, 28 and 29, will be released on February 4, 2025, and March 4, 2025, respectively. As fans would know, the series had been teasing its end for a while, after reaching its climax arc. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the author ends the manga with the final chapter.

Taiyo Asano, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Hitsuji Gondaira launched Mission: Yozakura Family manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga in August 2019. As of this moment, the manga's individual chapters have been collected into 27 tankobon volumes. Notably, the manga was nominated for the sixth Tsugimanga Awards in 2020.

Mission: Yozakura Family manga has also inspired a television anime adaptation by Silver Link Studios, which ran from April 2024 to October 2024 for 27 episodes in total. Notably, a second season has been announced for 2026 by the same studio.

About the manga

Mission: Yozakura Family manga centers around Taiyo Asano, a boy who went into trauma after losing his family in a car crash. However, his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura renews him with hope and becomes the only person with whom he can talk.

However, things change in Taiyo's life, when he discovers that his school's vice principal, is not only Mutsumi's brother but also comes from a spy family. After a series of events, Taiyo becomes betrothed to Mutsumi. In order to protect Mutsumi, Taiyo decides to train and become a spy himself.

