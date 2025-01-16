Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime movie announced for December 2025

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the official staff unveiled a promotional video to announce the Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime movie. According to the announcement, the anime film is set to be released in the Japanese theatres on December 5, 2025. More information on the anime's director and the scriptwriters has been revealed.

Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime movie serves as an adaptation of the Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Kazuyoshi Takeda. Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine serialized the manga from February 2016 to April 2021. The series also released 11 tankobon volumes. Additionally, the author launched a spin-off manga, titled Peleliu Gaiden, in Young Animal magazine.

Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime movie's teaser PV confirms December 5, 2025 premiere

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Toei held an event for its 2025-2026 lineup at TOEI Marunouchi in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, the official staff announced the production of Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime. The war-themed anime, based on Kazuyoshi Takeda's eponymous manga, will premiere in Japan on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Notably, the film's release coincides with the 80th anniversary of WWII's end. The official staff has also opened a new website with a special promotional video and other pertinent information surrounding the series. A key visual has also been unveiled to highlight the harsh setting for the Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime movie.

According to the latest information, Goro Kuji is directing the movie at Shin-Ei Animation and Fugaku production studios. This happens to be Goro Kuji's first time directing an anime movie, after working as a director for Chained Soldier, Yokai Watch, and the episode director for Fire Hunter.

On the other hand, Junji Nishimura, who previously worked as the chief director of Chained Soldier, is collaborating with the original author, Kazuyoshi Takeda, to write the film's screenplay. Notably, Toei is credited as the film's distributor. More information regarding the cast and staff will be revealed.

About the anime

The cover of the first tankobon volume for Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise manga (Image via Young Animal)

Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise anime movie's story is inspired by the events of the Battle of Peleliu, a fierce battle that took place during the Second World War between the USA and Japan on the Peleliu Islands in Palau.

The manga's narrative centers around Tamaru, a soldier who wants to become a manga creator. As such, the anime movie will depict Tamaru's daily life during the months-long battle between Japan's 10,000 troops (approx) and the USA's 50,000 soldiers, focusing on the harsh realities of the warfare.

