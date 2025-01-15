Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime film reveals June 2025 release date and more

Wednesday, January 15, 2025, saw the upcoming Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime film reveal its official Japanese release date of Friday, June 27, 2025, via a new promotional video. The film also confirmed both new and returning cast members from the franchise, as well as revealing the first key visual for the movie.

The latest batch of news for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime film also confirmed that Shiori Sugirua will be replacing Tommomi Mineuchi as Ilulu in the film. Mineuchi quit voice acting in 2022 and likewise retired from the role resultantly. Several other cast members new to the franchise were also announced as a part of this latest news.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime film casts big names in anime voice acting

As mentioned above, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime film will feature both new and returning cast members to the franchise. While Sugiura is the only new cast member of the franchise set to appear in the film, there are several other returning cast members, which include:

Yuki Takada as Elma

Minami Takahashi as Lucoa

Daisukek Ono as Fafnir

Yuichi Nakamura as Makoto Takiya

Emiri Kato as Riko Saikawa

Kaori Ishihara as Shota Magatsuchi

Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi

Yuki Kuwahara as Tohru

Maria Naganawa as Kanna

These characters and their respective voice actors are previewed in a visual for the film and also appear in the trailer released for the upcoming film. The film’s trailer is only roughly 30 seconds in length but teases the general premise of both the series and the film nevertheless. The story seems to be a family-motivated one, with subtitles seeing mention of a character's father suddenly returning into their lives.

Tatsuya Ishihara is directing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime film at Kyoto Animation, who also produced the television anime series. The original television anime series premiered in Japan in January 2017, with Crunchyroll streaming the series weekly with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub for the series and also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

The television anime’s second season premiered in Japan in July 2021, with Crunchyroll once again streaming it weekly with English subtitles as the series aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the second season. The anime also received a special “Volume S” on Blu-ray Disc and DVD which included an unaired episode. Volume S shipped in Japan in January 2022.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of Mangaka Coolkyousinnjya’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Futabasha’s Monthly Action magazine in May 2013 before switching to Manga Action in 2024. The series is still ongoing in Manga Action today.

