Kyoto Animation arson case's culprit receives death penalty

The suspect responsible for the Kyoto Animation arson has been found guilty in the Kyoto District Court and has been given the death penalty. The verdict was given on January 25, 2024, after hearing the main arguments from prosecutors and the defendants.

Shinji Aoba was responsible for burning down Building 1 of Kyoto Animation, which killed 36 people and wounded 32 more. This particular incident took place on July 18, 2019, and the main trial for this case began in September 2023.

Take a closer look at the relevant details from the Kyoto Animation case trial and the arson incident, which took place three years ago.

More information on the Kyoto Animation trial involving Shinji Aoba

Important details surrounding the trial

As stated earlier, the verdict of this case that took place in the Kyoto District Court was given on January 25, 2024. In December 2023, the prosecutors announced their intention to seek the death sentence for Aoba Shinji, whose acts led to the death of 36 people in the Kyoto Animation building.

The defendants in the case took a stance that relied on proving that Shinji Aoba was not mentally sound when the act took place, hoping for a reduced sentence. Despite the defendants’ attempts, the Court found Shinji Aoba guilty of his crimes and handed the arson murderer a death sentence.

The pre-trial proceedings for this case began in May 2023, and the trial proceedings commenced in September 2023. Up until the verdict was passed, the Court had a total of 32 hearings.

Details surrounding the Kyoto Animation arson incident

After the harrowing arson incident took place on July 18, 2019, Shinji Aoba was found to be responsible for burning down Building 1 of the animation studio. This incident caused the death of 70 people on that day. It was later revealed that Shinji Aoba had used Gasoline as a fire accelerant. He had purchased two massive canisters, which accounted for about 40 liters of Gasoline, and had them transported to the venue with a cart.

The incident caused numerous casualties and injured many more. Among the wounded was a man in his 40s, who sustained minor injuries owing to inhalation of fumes. The fire started by the culprit also caused plenty of burns on his body.

The animation studio completed the building’s demolition in April 2020 and commenced recruitment in July that year. Following this, a documentary of the doctor who tended to Aoba Shinji’s injuries was made and released four days before the trial proceedings.

