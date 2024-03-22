Chained Soldier season 2 confirmed with trailer and visual

On Friday, March 22, 2024, a day after the season one finale, the staff for the smash-hit Winter 2024 anime series announced that Chained Soldier season 2 was in production. Alongside this announcement, a trailer and key visual were released, both focusing on Demon Defense Force Supreme Commander Ren Yamashiro, who was first name-dropped in the season 1 finale.

Unfortunately, there is no further information on Chained Soldier season 2, meaning fans will likely have to wait before the second season’s premiere. Given the timing of the production announcement, the sequel series will likely debut in the Winter 2025 anime season at the absolute earliest.

Chained Soldier season 2 will continue the television anime adaptation of author Takahiro and illustrator Yohei Takemura’s original manga series of the same name. The manga first premiered in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication catalog in January 2019, and it is still ongoing with regular serialization today.

Chained Soldier season 2 confirms production but does not share any release window

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, a trailer and key visual were revealed alongside the announcement of Chained Soldier season 2’s production. Both focus on Demon Defense Force Supreme Commander Ren Yamashiro, with the trailer showing her reading a profile on protagonist Yuuki Wakura and seemingly taking interest.

The key visual, meanwhile, features Yamashiro solely, showing her striking an action pose against a grayscale background featuring the Demon Defense Force’s logo. While the visual is mostly greyscale, the details of her clothing are highlighted in red. The key visual also features the same text present in the trailer, which announces the second season's production.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on January 4, 2024, and aired on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and MBS. The series was previously slated to premiere late last year, but this release date was later pushed back. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired weekly in Japan, while the Anime NYC event in November 2023 saw the series’ North American premiere screened on November 17.

Expand Tweet

The series stars Yuya Hirose as Yuuki Wakura and Akari Kito as Kyouka Uzen in lead roles. Additional cast includes:

Yume Miyamoto as Himari Azuma

Mari Hino as Shushu Suruga

Hina Tachibana as Nei Ookawamura

Maaya Uchida as Tenka Izumo

Nene Hieda as Yachiho Azuma

Reina Ueda as Sahara Wakasa

Tomori Kusunoki as Aoba Wakura

Sayaka Senbongi as Koko Zenibako

Rina Hidaka as Naon Yuno

Junji Nishimura is the anime’s general director, while Goro Kuji directed the series at Seven Arcs Studios. Yasuhiro Nakanishi is handling the series composition, and Royta Kano and Akira Kindaichi are writing the script. Hiroyuki Toshii is designing the characters, while Kaoru Nishimura is in charge of color design. Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music, and Chikako Yokota is directing the sound.

Related links

Chained Soldier episode 12 highlights

Is Chained Soldier the next High School DxD? Explained

Where to start the Chained Soldier manga after season 1, explained