Where to start the Chained Soldier manga after season 1, explained

As the Winter 2024 anime series scheduled for one season begins coming to an end, one of the first to reach its conclusion is the television anime adaptation of the Chained Soldier manga series. While fan reception to the production was mixed depending on who was asked, it was nevertheless one of the most hyped-up series heading into the season.

Likewise, many people stuck with the anime throughout its first season, curious to see how the unique story unfolded and what depth could be added to the overarching plot. While the first season didn’t go as far in these regards as some may have wanted, it looks to the future by setting up plotlines for season 2, which are present within the Chained Soldier manga.

Understandably, with no season 2 announcement made after the anime’s first outing, many who made it to the end of the series are now looking to the manga to continue the story. However, with how much material was cut from the television anime adaptation, some fans are unclear as to where exactly they should start reading the Chained Soldier manga based on the experience they want.

Chained Soldier manga has two very different starting points, depending on what anime fans prioritize

Where to start the manga, explained

With the conclusion of the television anime adaptation’s first season having aired, fans now know exactly how much of the Chained Soldier manga series was adapted into the first season. In total, 44 chapters were condensed into the 12 episodes comprising season one, making an average of roughly 3.67 chapters per episode. Fans can thus theoretically start at chapter 45, but there are two key reasons why they may want to start earlier.

While this pacing isn’t astronomically high, it’s certainly a higher pace than most other seasonal television animes set themselves at, especially for a first season. The average for seasonal anime is roughly no more than a 3 chapter per episode adaptation pace, again emphasizing that the aforementioned series’ was just a bit higher than average.

This pacing was because some material was cut from the television anime adaptation due to censorship restrictions for Japanese broadcast television. Despite airing as a late-night series, some scenes from the Chained Soldier mangahad to be cut. While this cut material has been said by manga readers to not be anything significant in terms of plot, it still creates an interesting conundrum for anime fans looking to begin reading.

If all fans care about is continuing the story of the series, then picking up the Chained Soldier manga from the start of chapter 44 is best. While this will have readers revisit some of the scenes they already saw in the season one finale, it will also give them the proper context they need for the events that begin in chapter 45.

If fans want to experience the full, unabridged series as it was originally intended, including all the material the anime cut from the first season, it is highly recommended that readers start from chapter 1. While the cut material isn’t significant in terms of contributing to the overall story, they are nevertheless sections of the manga that didn’t make it into the anime and, thus, may pique interest.

