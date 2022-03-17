Would Boruto have worked better as a seasonal anime?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular anime and manga series that is set in the same universe as Naruto. This is a series that releases its episodes on a weekly basis and doesn’t shy away from adding filler episodes from time-to-time.

However, fans are a little divided over whether this series should be seasonal or continue with its weekly episodes. This article will explore the debate that has been ongoing since the release of the series.

Would Boruto: Naruto Next Generations be better as a seasonal anime?

Whether Boruto: Naruto Next Generations should be a seasonal anime is a topic of debate that has been going on for a long time. A majority of the fan base firmly believes that this series should be a seasonal anime.

Naruto is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime series globally, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had a lot riding on it, since fans' expectations were sky-high.

However, the majority of the community remains displeased with the series, and most of them have some common reasons. Given the sheer number of people that have the same outlook towards the show, it says a lot about the current quality of the series.

Most fans believe that releasing episodes on a weekly basis drastically reduces the quality of animation. This is because the time taken to animate some of the details is quite high, and reducing the time compromises the quality of the end product.

Another reason why fans believe this series should be seasonal is due to the pacing of the manga.

The series releases a chapter on a monthly basis. If the show was seasonal and took its time, fans wouldn’t have to sit through filler episodes. Among the best examples of seasonal shonen anime with absolutely no fillers are Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

However, as is with all things, there is another side to this discussion, as fans believe that it’s nice to be able to grow with the show. One fan in particular talked about Attack on Titan and the gap between each season of the series. The fan believes that it’s easy to forget certain details if the show takes a lot of time to adapt the series.

In the end, however, there can be no satisfactory resolution to this debate, which will seemingly continue till the series runs its course.

Edited by Saman