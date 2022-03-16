My Hero Academia Chapter 348: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is likely the most anticipated chapter in recent memory, and that's not just because Chapter 347 took an abrupt turn. While readers had expected Deku and Uraraka’s confrontation with Toga to be more dialogue-heavy than other fights, the sudden romantic declaration took everyone by surprise.

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 will be serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16. Izuku and Ochako are confirmed to appear on the cover of the magazine.

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 release date and time for all regions

According to both Viz and Manga Plus, My Hero Academia Chapter 348 will be released on Friday, March 18, instead of the usual Sunday, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 19

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 19

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 will be officially available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of Chapter 347

The heroes resolve to hold off Shigaraki (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 is titled “Inflation.” In the chapter, Mirko survived and replaced her prosthetic limbs with spares. Shigaraki disclosed that the hands that grew from his arm were a natural growth like hair or nails, which is why Erasure was ineffective on them. This is a result of the Quirk Singularity theory propagated by Dr. Garaki, of which the heroes are ignorant.

Mandalay managed to contact Deku, who informed Aizawa of his circumstances and requested Warp Gate. Given that Monoma can’t use two copied Quirks at the same time, he would have to turn off Erasure to use Warp Gate, which would take 10 seconds.

Considering that Shigaraki’s hands touched nearly every surface of U.A. by that point, the heroes could not take the risk and asked Deku to get to U.A by himself.

200 km off the coast on Okuto Island, Gang Orca, Froppy, Sirius, and other heroes faced Moonfish and multiple Nomus.

Deku and Uraraka were isolated from the group. Toga attacked them with a knife and declared her love for Deku. Hikage Shinomori informed Deku that Danger Sense detects the intent behind the action, and it didn’t detect Toga because she hurts people out of love.

What to expect from Chapter 348

The situation on Okuto Island (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is expected to focus on Okuto Island. Horikoshi previously stated that Toga and Ochako act as each other’s foils, and a confrontation between the two would take place before the series ends. Deku is likely to rush towards U.A. and leave Ochako to deal with Toga.

However, the official art that featured Izuku and Ochako, as well as the upcoming cover, have convinced some readers that the two will face Toga together. Their last conversation was also regarding villains and their chances for rehabilitation. It would be more poignant for the series and the characters if they could save a person like Toga, who was once a victim of ostracization.

The flaw in Danger Sense seems to be fatal, and My Hero Academia Chapter 348 could feature Deku’s attempt at navigating it.

Back at U.A., the heroes seem ill-equipped to deal with Shigaraki and are unlikely to hold him off without any casualties until Deku arrives. Some readers fear for Bakugo’s fate, but given that Horikoshi has declared that the boy will play an important role in the end, he should be safe for now.

