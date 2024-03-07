Chained Soldier episode 10: 6th and 7th Squad vs Humanoid Shuuki begins amid massive lore dump

Chained Soldier episode 10 was officially released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the 6th and 7th Squads’ operation to rescue Yuuki Wakura. Likewise, the episode saw three members of each squad pairing up into teams to start the fights in this latest installment.

Chained Soldier episode 10 also does a great job of introducing new lore to the series, explaining how the Humanoid Shuuki came to be and why they despise the Demon Defense Force. However, the episode also seemingly teased a second group of Humanoid Shuuki who are not working alongside Aoba and co.

Chained Soldier episode 10 seemingly sets up a second Humanoid Shuuki group in final moments

Brief episode recap

Aoba Wakura explains how she became a Humanoid Shuuki in Chained Soldier episode 10 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 10 began with Aoba Wakura and Yuuki Wakura discussing the Mato Peaches, with Aoba revealing that the Peaches turned them into the Humanoid Shuuki. Yuuki asked to know more, but Coco Zenibako and Naon Yuno then interrupted, volunteering to explain this matter.

Yuno then began explaining her prior life as a human, up until her Mato Mishap. Having not eaten a Peach yet, she decided to eat one upon entering Mato in the hopes of saving her own life. At this point, the Peach’s power “went out of control,” knocking her out and seeing her awaken in a dark room where “a creepy old woman” was staring at her, flanked by two younger women.

Chained Soldier episode 10 revealed she was in the Yin Yang Dorm, a research facility to study Shuuki. She had trouble remembering the rest of the woman’s words, but remembered realizing that her beautiful body had begun transforming into that of a Shuuki. The creepy old woman shared her thoughts that the Mato miasma triggered the transformation, asking Yuno to cooperate with their research as a precious specimen.

Aoba and co confirm their intent to fight the Demon Defense Force in Chained Soldier episode 10 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Yuno instead demanded to find a way to be cured, to which the creepy old woman said research was their best shot at curing her. Yuno confirmed that she was used like a guinea pig in harsh experiments, but it awoke her ability to pass through objects. She then escaped with her friends using this new power, to which Coco added that they all escaped from the same facility in similar ways.

Chained Soldier episode 10 sees Aoba reveal that she wasn’t taken to the facility despite having worse symptoms than the others. She eventually found the Hidden Village and fought to maintain her senses as a human for years, until being found by the others upon regaining her senses fully.

Aoba explained that this is why she was cautious to rescue Yuuki, while he suggests telling everyone about this. However, they reveal that the Yin Yang Dorm is an organization that believes Mato is beneficial for Japan, and likewise has the power to shut this approach down. Aoba shows this by emphasizing that Yuuki had no idea of this until they told him, while Coco declared her intent to destroy the Yin Yang Dorm.

Kyouka comes face to face with the Shuuki from her childhood yet again in Chained Soldier episode 10 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 10 then saw three named Shuuki introduced as Kuma-douji, Akura, and the Unihorn, called Kidomaru by Aoba. It’s revealed the three have each tamed one of the Shuuki, and are planning to attack the Yin Yang Dorm imminently. Yuuki once again tries to persuade them to work with the Demon Defense Force, but the girls staunchly oppose this by pointing out that the Supreme Commander surely already knows of the Yin Yang Dorm.

At that moment, Kyouka Uzen and the others arrive, searching the area for signs of Yuuki and a hidden entrance. However, they are in turn ambushed by a group of Shuuki, which they thankfully handle with Yachiho’s ability. Coco then appears before them riding Kuma-doushi, with Sahara Wakasa and Shushu Suruga handling her while the others head inside.

Chained Soldier episode 10 then sees the others ambushed by Akura and Yuno, with Himari and Yachiho staying behind while Izumo and Uzen teleport deeper. Izumo and Uzen quickly rescue Yuuki and escape, but are tracked by Aoba. Yuuki then gets between them as Aoba goes to attack Uzen and Izumo, revealing to the latter pair that the Humanoid Shuuki before them is his sister.

He asks Aoba to wait a second and hear him out, explaining what happened to her to Uzen and Izumo. The episode then briefly focuses on Nei Ookawamura, who is doing various caretaker duties while Yuuki is gone. Focus then shifts to Sahara and Shushu versus Coco and Kuma, who begin getting serious when it’s clear that Coco has no interest whatsoever in talking.

However, Chained Soldier episode 10 reveals what seems to be another Humanoid Shuuki watching their battle from above. Yachiho and Hiimaru, meanwhile, are in good shape in their fight against Yuno who is struggling to understand Yachiho’s ability. Meanwhile, Aoba, Uzen, and Izumo discuss the situation, exploring a way to possibly work together. As it becomes clear they can’t cooperate, Aoba binds Yuuki as she prepares to fight Izumo and Uzen.

Aoba then summons the Unihorn, with Uzen deciding to deal with it while Izumo fights Aoba. The episode then bounces between the other two battles, which are shown to be in the Humanoid Shuuki’s favor currently with Himari even being seriously injured. The Humanoid Shuuki watching Coco and co’s battle earlier is then seen reporting to the apparent Humanoid Shuuki known as Shikoku, revealing that they’ve found what she’s looking for.

Chained Soldier episode 10 sees Shikoku say it’s time to do their god’s declaration, and announce their descent upon humanity. Shikoku and her group, which includes Rairen, decide to move out as the episode ends, seemingly suggesting that there are two opposing groups of Humanoid Shuuki.

In review

As the start of the series’ approach towards the conclusion of its first season, episode 10 is essentially everything fans could ask for in an installment for the series. The first season’s final fights are set up and begin, while additional plotlines for future seasons are clearly being sewed throughout the episode’s progression.

Chained Soldier episode 10 also does a great job of balancing this with answering lingering questions from prior episodes, such as how the Humanoid Shuuki came to be. The reveal of the Yin Yang Dorm’s existence also gives Kyouka Uzen further motivation to become the Supreme Commander of the Demon Defense Force, especially if she wants to ensure Yuuki remains by her side.

In summation

Overall, episode 10 is an exciting and informative episode which fires on all cylinders. Everything from the animation and voice acting to the actual story development of the episode itself and the series at large is spot on, and sets up an exciting climax for the first season.

