Chained Soldier episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 10 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11PM JST according to the series' official website. With Yuuki captured by the Humanoid Shuuki and seemingly set to learn more about their origins and goals, fans may see Kyouka and co’s rescue become a poorly timed misstep in the next release.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 10 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 10 release date and time

Yuuki's safety comes into question heading into Chained Soldier episode 10's release next week (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, March 7, 2024, according to the series’ official website. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

The episode is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, March 8, 2024

Chained Soldier episode 10 where to watch

HIDIVE continues to exclusively stream the smash-hit anime series, including Chained Soldier episode 10 (Image via Seven Arcs)

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 9 recap

Chained Soldier episode 9 began with Kyouka and Yuuki defeating a group of regular Shuuki which appeared nearby. The pair then returned to the 7th Squad dorm, where Kyouka gave Yuuki the night off so he could rest. Nei Ookawamura then detected someone in trouble nearby, with Himari Azuma and Shushu Suruga going to rescue them. However, it was revealed to be a trick, with the Humanoid Shuuki Coco Zenibaki and Naon Yuno then attacking the pair.

Kyouka then told Yuuki to transform and move out, but the two were intercepted by Aoba Wakura and a small group of Shuuki. Aoba then commanded Yuuki to stop moving, which he obeyed without question. This allowed her to wrap him up in her hair, disappearing with him while Kyouka dealt with the regular Shuuki. As 7th Squad returns to base, Yuuki is revealed to have been taken to the Humanoid Shuuki’s hidden village after awakening.

He begins talking with Aoba and co, where he learns of their hatred for the Demon Defense Force and how the Mato Peaches turned them into the hybrid Shuuki they are. Yuuki also learned that roughly 20 total Humanoid Shuuki live in the village, some of whom did so as civilians. The episode ended with Kyouka’s body moving automatically toward Yuuki due to needing to give him his reward, allowing 7th and 6th Squad to begin a joint rescue operation.

Chained Soldier episode 10 what to expect (speculative)

While Kyouka and co make their way to the hidden village, Chained Soldier episode 10 should see Yuki and Aoba’s conversation continue. This should likewise reveal significant lore information about both Mato in general and the origins of the Humanoid Shuuki as it relates to the Mato Peaches.

From here, the episode should bounce back and forth between Aoba and Yuki’s conversation and Kyouka and co making their way to the Hidden Village. Kyouka’s group will likely weigh their options of disobeying the Supreme Commander’s orders in their rescue efforts, eventually deciding that the capture of one of their own justifies such a direct disobeyment.

