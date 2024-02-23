Chained Soldier episode 8: Yuuki and Nei bond as Izumo tries to steal him away from 7th Squad

Chained Soldier episode 8 was officially released on Thursday, February 22, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the highly anticipated Winter 2024 anime series. Likewise, this episode kicks off with the continuation of Tenka Izumo and Kyouka Uzen’s meeting in the previous installment, with the former requesting to make protagonist Yuuki Wakura her own.

Chained Soldier episode 8 also finally gives focus to Nei Ookawamura and develops her as a character, revealing her motivations for joining the Demon Defense Force by bonding with Yuuki. While a subtle aspect of the latest installment for the series, it’s an incredibly welcome one which suggests very few central characters will go “underdeveloped” in this anime, if any at all.

Chained Soldier episode 8 sees Kyouka get some competition while Supreme Commander makes suspect moves

Brief episode recap

Chained Soldier episode 8 began with Tenka Izumo once again affirming that she wants Yuuki Wakura for herself, saying she needs someone to help her relax after a hard day’s work and makes her happy. She offers to endorse Kyouka Uzen in the next Supreme Commander election if she cooperates, which prompts Kyouka to say she doesn’t need help to become the Supreme Commander.

Izumo then asks about dating Yuuki in her spare time, which Kyouka tells Yuuki about on their way back to the 7th Squadron’s dorm with Himari Azuma. Kyouka adds that she has no control over Yuuki’s personal life, but he realizes that he doesn’t really have any free time as is. As he lies down in bed that night, he comments on how he’s a hero and not a pet when Izumo suddenly appears.

Chained Soldier episode 8 then saw Izumo appear in his room, confirming that she does have a crush on him. She then asks him to be her boyfriend in a normal relationship, saying that she used “pet” as a figure of speech since he’s so adorable. She adds that she was won over by his bravery, as well as his housekeeping skills.

Yuuki receives yet another romantic suitor in Chained Soldier episode 8 (Image via Seven Arcs)

She then begins forcing herself on Yuuki, saying she can’t resist him any longer despite the good intentions she came here with. Yuuki tells her that he needs more time to mull over her proposal, when Shushu Suruga suddenly opens his door and catches them. Kyouka then lectures Izumo, adding that while he said he wouldn’t interfere in his personal life, her abuse of abilities and sneaking into another Squadron’s dormitory is crossing a major line.

Chained Soldier episode 8 then sees Izumo depart, with Kyouka reminding Yuuki that they have an early practice tomorrow. The next morning, Kyouka explained her plan to try “lending” her slave ability to Nei Ookawamura and Shushu. Himari and Kyouka commented on how their each commanding Yuuki gave him different forms, which should also happen with Nei and Shushu.

Nei then grabs the chain around Yuuki’s neck, causing him to take an action-figure-like form called Shining Star. Yuuki then begins testing the form out, initially saying he doesn’t feel as strong and he’s moving slower. However, he adds his senses are sharper than ever before, eventually realizing that he also has X-ray vision. Kyouka comments that while the form is certainly useful, it saps a lot of strength from her, seemingly signaling her disapproval.

Nei is given significant focus in Chained Soldier episode 8, much to the benefit of the series overall (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 8 then confirmed that Nei had to be the one to give Yuuki his reward, which likewise piqued Shushu’s interest. She volunteered to test her control of Yuuki, seemingly enticed by the idea of needing to give him a reward after. Yuuki’s form under Shushu was called Iwatooshi, which he said made him feel insanely strong but also very sluggish compared to before.

Kyouka commented on how this upgrade doesn’t seem worth it, prompting Shushu to suggest she try using her power to grow Yuuki in size. However, this was unsuccessful, resulting in Shushu’s being considered the least useful of the two new forms. Nei then went to get ready for school, with Yuuki wondering why Nei joined the Demon Defense Force in the first place as she departed.

Chained Soldier episode 8 saw Yuuki offer to walk Nei to school, taking her through the portal in the basement of the 7th Squadron’s dormitory. Yuuki then asked why she joined the Demon Defense Force, to which she revealed that her father and mother one day went missing out of the blue. It was suspected to be the result of a Mato Mishap.

As Yuuki lost his sister Aoba in a Mato Mishap, Chained Soldier episode 8 reveals Nei also lost her parents in a Mato Mishap (Image via Seven Arcs)

She then explained the rumors of people receiving phone calls from or seeing loved ones who disappeared in a Mato Mishap, after they disappeared. Nei then theorized that her ability, Sure to Find: Promise, is a manifestation of her feelings towards her parents. Yuuki shared his belief that her parents are alive, just like how he believes his sister is alive somewhere in Mato.

Chained Soldier episode 8 then saw Izumo sharing an order she received from the Supreme Commander with Kyouka, instructing them to not attack the Humanoid Shuuki until ordered. Izumo theorized that their leader wants to start a dialogue first and assess their intelligence, which would hopefully lead to uncovering Mato’s mysteries, solving the Shuuki problem, and ending Mato Mishaps.

Izumo also shares that all the commanders will be gathered for a meeting soon where they can share their opinions. Izumo then promises her squadron’s full cooperation with Kyouka’s, seemingly allying the two against the Supreme Commander’s plans. Izumo then returned to the 7th Squad’s dormitory with Kyouka, teasing Yuuki after arriving.

Yuuki's new forms are likely to play a key role in Chained Soldier episode 8 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 8 then saw Himari and Shushu call for backup on their expedition, with Izumo using her ability to bring Kyouka and Yuuki there immediately. Izumo then departed, with Yuuki commenting on how Kyouka seems to be in a bad mood as he began his transformation. On cue, Kyouka commented that he’s no longer allowed to fawn over another Squad’s commander, calling him her slave and hers alone at the end of the day.

The two then rushed into battle, dealing with all of the standard Shuuki present. However, a new type of Shuuki then appeared which had regenerative powers and appeared to be a combination of multiple Shuuki. Two Humanoid Shuuki were then revealed to be watching from nearby as the battle wrapped up. The episode ended with Izumo returning home and sharing that her infatuation with Yuuki has only grown after his and Kyouka’s latest interaction.

In review

One of the biggest yet subtlest strengths of Chained Soldier episode 8 to the point where it’s worth mentioning again is the focus placed on Nei Ookawamura. The combination of choosing to make her reward for Yuuki as innocent and low-key as possible and the reveal of their shared motivations for finding lost family makes both characters feel as important as ever.

Beyond this, the episode does a great job of laying the groundwork for the coming battle with the Humanoid Shuuki. This is in part due to the revelation of the Supreme Commander’s take on the situation, which is brought into question by Kyouka and Izumo’s apparent disagreement with the Supreme Commander’s approach. Likewise, it sets up the 6th and 7th Squads as allies who’ll prioritize each other above all else in whatever comes next.

In summation

Overall, Chained Soldier episode 8 looks to the future with both its setup and its development of specific characters and specific relationships. Likewise, fans can expect to meet the other Squadron Commanders of the Demon Defense Force next episode, as well as the Supreme Commander. Meanwhile, Yuuki and his 7th Squad allies are seemingly being set up to face the Humanoid Shuuki while Kyouka is attending the Supreme Commander’s meeting.

Be sure to keep up with all Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.