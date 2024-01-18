Chained Soldier episode 3: Yuuki's sister appears and brings with her Kyouka's longtime nemesis

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 saw Chained Soldier episode 3 released, bringing with it a shocking departure from the typical early-series motions fans were expecting the anime to go through. Instead, this latest installment for the series takes an unexpected departure from last episode’s bonding-session-of-the-week approach with Yuuki and his new teammates.

Chained Soldier episode 3 saw Yuuki and Kyouka bond on their day off, with the latter opening up to the former about her past. However, this was interrupted by an emergency within Mato, forcing the two to come back and get involved in events which eventually led to the shocking reappearance of Yuuki’s sister, Aoba.

Chained Soldier episode 3 foregoes having Yuuki bond with Nei or Himari to instead begin overarching plot

Brief episode recap

Kyouka opens up to Yuuki in Chained Soldier episode 3's opening scenes (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 3 began with Kyouka Uzen and Yuuki Wakura walking through a portal back to Japan, where Kyouka changed into street clothes as Yuuki waited. Yuuki tried to ask about where they were going, but got no answer. Meanwhile, Syusyu Suruga asked Nei Ookawamura where Yuuki was, commenting on the date after being told he had gone with Kyouka back to Japan.

Kyouka and Yuuki were then shown to be at a graveyard, revealed to be the burial site of Kyouka's family and friends who were attacked by a powerful Shuuki known as the Unihorn. She reveals that the Unihorn was able to escape, sharing her desire to settle the score with it. She adds that she needs him to be prepared for when that day comes, which is why she brought him here.

Chained Soldier episode 3 then sees Yuuki say they should go enjoy a nice treat while they’re in Japan. At the restaurant, Yuuki shares about how he lost his sister in a Mato Gate incident, so he understands how she feels. As the two ate, Yuuki commented on how seeing Kyouka smiling reminded him of the time he spent with his sister.

Yuuki's early flashbacks set up the official introduction of his sister Aoba later on in Chained Soldier episode 3 (Image via Seven Arcs)

This began a brief flashback which saw a young Yuuki and his sister cooking together in the kitchen. However, Kyouka’s phone then rang with a conch shell noise, which signified an emergency. Kyouka then had Yuuki transform so they could rush back to Mato. After sorting out Yuuki’s reward for transforming, the two reunited with the rest of 7th Squad to be briefed on the situation.

Chained Soldier episode 3 essentially explained that a large, nest-like grouping of Shuuki had been discovered nearby. 7th Squad then went to investigate, finding the nest to be in a wintry area of Mato. Once the entire team had arrived, the attack began, with Kyouka and Yuuki waiting to make a move until the Shuuki merged into one large creature.

However, a rogue attack suddenly came from nowhere, revealed to be from the Unihorn Shuuki. Shockingly, someone was revealed to be riding it, launching an even more powerful attack than the Unihorn did. Kyouka and Yuuki went to attack, asking the woman who she was, who in turn responded that she’s the Demon Defense Force’s archenemy while brandishing a Mato Peach.

A unique Shuuki with whom Kyouka has a bone to pick appears as Aoba's ally in Chained Soldier episode 3 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 3 then saw the woman ask Kyouka if she saw her brother anywhere, before getting on the side of Kyouka and Yuuki and trying to attack. The woman then kept talking about her brother, eventually going to say his name but being interrupted by a massive Shuuki. The woman gave the massive Shuuki a glare, which seemingly reminded Yuuki of his own sister.

Kyouka asserted that the woman is the Supreme Commander of the Shuuki while attacking, but the woman rejected this. She then captured Yuuki in his Shuuki form, bringing him closer while commenting on how he isn’t a Shuuki. Both seemed to be shocked at each other’s presence, almost recognizing each other, when Kyouka freed Yuuki.

Chained Soldier episode 3 then saw the woman run away after being injured from Kyouka’s attack. Kyouka began yelling at Yuuki to pursue the woman and Unihorn, but saw Yuuki protecting Syusyu and came back to her senses. After calming down, she immediately prioritized the safety of her squad, getting them safely back home.

Chained Soldier episode 3 concludes with the introduction of the Demon Defense Force's 6th Squad commander, Tenka Izumo

After sorting out Yuuki’s reward, Kyouka began to ask Yuuki questions about their latest battle. Yuuki then suggested that the humanoid Shuuki could be his sister, citing a feeling he had and the strange reaction she had when seeing his face. Kyouka chalks it up to being triggered by her saying she was looking for her little brother, in addition to the fact that no human has ever been known to become a Shuuki.

Chained Soldier episode 3 saw Kyouka affirm that their paths would cross again, and that they’ll find out more information then. Yuuki, meanwhile, pondered the situation as he went about his chores, asking himself what he should do when he sees her again. Nei, noticing Yuuki’s mind was elsewhere, offered to help cook to which Yuuki agreed.

Meanwhile, the humanoid Shuuki was revealed to be called Aoba by another humanoid Shuuki like her. A third humanoid Shuuki named Coco healed Aoba’s injuries, while Aoba asserted that she had finally found her brother Yuuki. While she had questions, she called it a nice reunion nonetheless, as perspective shifted to Yuuki and Syusyu bathing together.

Chained Soldier episode 3 then saw some comic relief come from the scene, eventually involving Himari Azuma as well. However, while Himari and Yuuki were fighting, members from the 6th Squad arrived, including 6th Squad’s commander Tenka Izumo and Himari’s sister and 6th Squad’s second-in-command, Yachiho Azuma. As the episode ended, Yuuki was asked to fetch Kyouka while Himari continued to glare at her sister Yachiho.

In review

Without a doubt, this latest installment for the series is the best yet, featuring everything that makes the anime enjoyable while also setting up major developments. The implicit reveals within this episode are also fantastically done, especially as it relates to Aoba and the other humanoid Shuuki, as well as the introduction of Himari’s sister Yachiho.

Although Chained Soldier episode 3 could’ve done with including Nei in the episode’s events a bit more, this is somewhat absolved by the establishment of her role as a true friend to Yuuki. Likewise, fans can expect to see these two specifically become even closer as the first season progresses towards its end.

In summation

Overall, Chained Soldier episode 3 is an enjoyable and refreshing experience which gives fans something other than what they were expecting. With how well this unexpected twist in focus was done, there’s truly nothing to complain about when it comes to the highly anticipated Winter 2024 anime series thus far.

