Chained Soldier episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST. With the central characters and the overarching plot of the series established in the first episode, fans are expecting the second episode to be a bit slower in terms of pacing and for it to focus on Yuuki settling into his new home.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting for many fans. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated second episode of the series.

Chained Soldier episode 2 likely to see Yuuki build relationships with Syusyu, Himari, and Nei

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Thursday, January 11, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window.

A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series, given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6 am, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Central European Time 3 pm, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm, Thursday, January 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Thursday, January 11, 2024

Episode 1 recap

Chained Soldier episode 1 began with a focus on Yuuki Wakura, a high school boy in an alternate Japan. In this Japan, another dimension called Mato exists and is connected to the real world by gates.

Within Mato lurks monsters known as Shuuki, as well as items called Peaches, which lend special abilities. However, only women can gain abilities from them, resulting in men being generally lower than women in this alternate society.

One day, Yuuki finds himself transported to Mato, where he is chased by some Shuuki. He is eventually rescued by Kyouka Uzen, the commander of the Demon Defense Force 7th Squad. Kyouka’s subordinates, Himari, Syusyu, and Nei, are also introduced, but quickly break off in order to search the area for other humans. They eventually find a young boy who reveals that his older sister is also somewhere in Mato.

Kyouka and Yuuki find the young girl and initially save her, but are then cornered by Shuuki shortly thereafter. With no other option, Kyouka uses her ability on Yuuki to turn him into her slave. This grants him a Shuuki-like form, which allows them to defeat the actual Shuuki and rescue the girl.

The episode ends with Kyouka and Yuuki agreeing to work together and Yuuki becoming the official caretaker of the 7th Squad Dormitory.

What to expect (speculative)?

Considering how action-packed the first episode was, Chained Soldier episode 2 should slow the pacing down a bit and see Yuuki adjust to his new job and life as the 7th Squad caretaker. While it may not make for the most exciting episode, it’s nevertheless a necessary step forward for the series, and one which should come sooner rather than later.

Chained Soldier episode 2 should see Yuuki specifically speak with Himari, Nei, and Syusyu throughout the episode, learning more about them and their origins in the process. While it’s possible that the final leg of the episode could focus on Kyouka instead, this seems unlikely, given how the central focus was on Kyouka in the premiere installment.

