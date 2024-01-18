Chained Soldier episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11PM JST. With the introduction of Aoba, Yuuki’s sister, as an apparent leader of and special kind of Shuuki, it seems that the series is quickly moving into its overarching plot. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn what’s set to occur in the coming installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 4 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 4 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 4 set to see Kyouka and Yuuki share their discovery with 6th Squad’s leadership

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, January 25, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, January 26, 2024

Episode 3 recap

Chained Soldier episode 3 began with Kyouka Uzen and Yuuki Wakura trying to enjoy a day off in Japan. Kyouka brought Yuuki to the gravesite of her fellow villagers, who she explained were massacred by a Shuuki known as the Unihorn when she was younger. She emphasized that she needs him to be ready when the time comes for them to fight the Unihorn, since it’s a personal goal of hers.

Shortly thereafter, the two were quickly called back to Mato for an emergency, where Nei Ookawamura, Syusyu Suruga, and Himari Azuma revealed a nest of Shuuki had been found. 7th Squad then moved out, beginning their attack on the nest. However, the Unihorn then appeared, and was being ridden by a humanoid-like Shuuki woman who could talk. Kyouka and Yuuki fought the pair while Syusyu and Himari handled the nest of regular Shuuki.

The woman eventually revealed she’s looking for her brother, with Yuuki seemingly seeing traits of his sister in the woman from this point on. The two almost seemed to recognize each other at one point, but the battle ended shortly thereafter. The woman, named Aoba, later confirmed that she is indeed Yuuki’s sister. The episode ended with 6th Squad commander Tenka Izumo and her second-in-command Yachiho Azuma arriving at 7th Squad dorms to speak with Kyouka.

What to expect (speculative)

Given the appearance of Tenka and Yachiho at the end of the previous episode, Chained Soldier episode 4 will undoubtedly begin with their meeting with Kyouka. Here, she and Yuuki are likely to share details of their encounter with the humanoid Shuuki, setting up the overarching plot of the series as a result.

Likewise, Chained Soldier episode 4 should simultaneously see Aoba, the humanoid Shuuki, and her fellow humanoid Shuuki allies teasing their plans and goals. Fans will also likely be introduced to any other humanoid Shuuki which exist, and also learn of their chain of command, way of life, and more in the process.

Follow along for more Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.