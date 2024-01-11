Chained Soldier episode 2: Yuuki and Shushu bond as series' main antagonist seemingly introduced

Thursday, January 11, 2024 saw the highly anticipated release of Chained Soldier episode 2 come to pass, bringing with it a unique direction which many fans did not anticipate. While the series is going through the motions of having Yuuki Wakura bond with each of the 7th Squad members, the series seems to be going about it in a unique way.

Likewise, Chained Soldier episode 2 does see Yuuki and Shushu Suruga bond with each other when the other 7th Squad members are called to a meeting. However, the latest installment for the series ends uniquely by teasing what appears to be the introduction of the overarching villain for the first season of the series at least.

Chained Soldier episode 2 sees Yuuki bond with Shushu while an unknown enemy begins making moves

Brief episode recap

Chained Soldier episode 2 begins with some brief tutoring on the geography of the Mato region (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 2 began with Yuuki having just finished cleaning the 7th Squad dormitory. A Shuuki then appeared and charged at him, but as promised, it was unable to break the barrier to the dorm. Nei then appeared and explained that there are so many Shuuki in the area because 7th Squad’s dormitory is in one of the more active regions of Mato.

Himari then appeared and killed the Shuuki with her weapon powers before ridiculing Yuuki for slacking off. She then ordered him to prepare dinner, taking offense to his lackadaisical attitude to her order. After telling him off, she and Nei went inside, while Yuuki felt as though he was being watched briefly.

Chained Soldier episode 2 then saw the women of 7th Squad praising his cooking, as well as the cleaning work he has done so far. However, Yuuki realized he wanted to be a hero and is losing sight of that, bringing up his lack of battle experience since arriving with Kyouka. Yuuki initially argued, but stopped when Himari turned her arm into a sword and pointed it at Yuuki.

Himari and Yuuki's relationship is still shaky as of Chained Soldier episode 2 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Kyouka then emphasized that while she understands Himari’s discomfort or awkwardness, Yuuki is a great caretaker and essential to her own plans and powers. Likewise, she promised to twist “it” off if he ever misbehaves. Yuuki was then caught spying on Himari as she prepared to take a bath by Shushu, whose abilities allowed her to shrink and spy on Yuuki without his noticing.

Chained Soldier episode 2 then saw Shushu return to full size and take a picture of Yuuki, explaining that she’s been watching him to try and understand him. She then subtly threatens to show the picture she took to Kyouka, adding that she won’t if he promises to become her slave as well.

As Yuuki cleaned Shushu’s room for her, he tried to think of a way in which he could delete the photo without her realizing. She then began teasing him when he tried to swipe her phone and instead grabbed her underwear, adding that she views him more as a pet than a man. Likewise, as their housekeeper, he’ll have to touch her underwear anyway so it’s fine.

Shushu's photos are used to force Yuuki into being her slave as well in Chained Soldier episode 2 (Image via Seven Arcs)

However, Chained Soldier episode 2 then hilariously saw her take a photo of Yuuki holding her underwear despite Yuuki doing so to organize it. He then saw Kyouka and Himari training in the dorm’s entrance area when a Shuuki appeared. Kyouka then began fighting it herself, defeating it single handedly in order to show Himari how to properly fight hand-to-hand.

Nei then told Yuuki that she, Himari, and Kyouka would be leaving for a meeting, meaning it would just be him and Shushu staying in the dorm together. Shushu was then seen forcing Yuuki to give her a shoulder massage, asking him how he got so good at them. Yuuki explained that he used to give them to his sister all the time, so he has practice.

Chained Soldier episode 2 then saw Shushu reveal she’s the youngest of three sisters in a family without a father, and also went to an all-girls school. Likewise, this is why she took such an interest in Yuuki and wanted to make him her slave. She adds that she wants excitement out of life, which is why she moved to Mato and joined the Defense Force anyway.

Shushu's powers play a key role in the plot of Chained Soldier episode 2 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Shushu then suggested they play a fighting game, with the loser stripping off a piece of their clothing every time they lose. Hilariously, Yuuki failed to win a single game, leading to him being fully naked while Shushu was still fully clothed. However, Yuuki tried to get her out of it by convincing her that getting naked isn’t safe.

Chained Soldier episode 2 then hilariously saw Shushu become the size of the room, affirming that she isn’t the one in danger here. Eventually, Yuuki was forced to be fully naked, with Shushu unable to help laughing at what she found. However, the two were interrupted by a massive Shuuki attacking the base.

Shushu then used her power, which she names Paradigm Shift here, to grow to the size of the Shuuki and fight it. Once gaining the advantage, she continuously increased her size while attacking until the Shuuki was dealt with. However, another massive Shuuki then appeared, growing to an even larger size than the last one.

Expand Tweet

Chained Soldier episode 2 saw Shushu try to use Paradigm Shift to grow in size, but her ability didn’t work for some reason. Yuuki lamented being unable to transform without Kyouka around, before deciding to try and kiss something which belonged to Kyouka to transform. Eventually, he was able to partially transform by kissing her combat boots.

As Shushu lamented the fact that she would likely shrink soon due to misusing her power, Yuuki was able to defeat the massive Shuuki before transforming back into human form. The episode then skipped ahead to Kyouka and co’s return, where Kyouka had to give Yuuki a massage due to injuring himself during his partial transformation.

Chained Soldier episode 2 saw Kyouka order Shushu to thank Yuuki for his assistance by helping him with his caretaker work. The episode then shifted perspective to another squad of Defense Force members, with one girl staying behind to allow her comrades to escape. However, her two allies were captured by the Shuuki, which then attacked her into submission as well.

When the Shuuki was about to eat the girl, a seemingly human woman told it not to. The woman then commented on how she’d know “his” presence anywhere, asserting that she knows Yuuki and could tell that he is present in Mato as the episode came to an end.

In review

Expand Tweet

By taking a unique approach to what would otherwise be a typical early-series set of going through the motions, Chained Soldier episode 2 distinguishes the series in the perfect way. Whereas many fans were likely disappointed heading into the final scenes of the second episode, the shocking and sudden shift in perspective gives some intrigue to an otherwise dull 23-minute runtime.

This dullness is less the fault of the series itself, but more so a symptom of the shackles that are the necessary routines of an early-series television anime production. However, the setup of this looming villain (who is seemingly Yuuki’s long-lost sister based on the buildup thus far) helps to break free from the monotony other series often put viewers to sleep with in early episodes.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Likewise, Chained Soldier episode 2 does a great job of setting up what fans can expect from the next few episodes. Even if Yuuki’s bonding adventures with Nei and Kyouka aren’t quite as exciting as those with Shushu, fans will at least have the progression of the overarching plot for the first season to look forward to.

Be sure to keep up with all Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.