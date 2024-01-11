Chained Soldier episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11PM JST. With the series seemingly setting up Yuuki as being acquainted with someone allied with the Shuuki, fans are unsure of what to expect from the coming episodes of the series.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 3 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 3 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 3 likely to see Yuuki bond with Nei or Himari, further tease Shuuki-ally who knows him

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, January 18, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, January 19, 2024

Episode 2 recap

Chained Soldier episode 2 began with a brief focus on Yuuki’s caretaker work, which he was praised for by Kyouka and the others. Nei then explained how Mato is broken up into ten areas, with the 7th Squad’s dormitory being in one of the most active areas for Shuuki. At dinner, Yuuki tried to bring up his lack of combat experience since arriving, but Kyouka and Himari both shut this conversation down.

The episode then saw Yuuki cleaning the dormitory’s watchtower, where he unintentionally saw Himari naked and preparing to bathe. However, it was then revealed that Shushu had shrunken her size in order to spy on him, grabbing an incriminating photo suggesting he was spying on her. Shushu then promised not to show Himari or Kyouka the photo if he promised to become her slave as well as Kyouka’s.

Nei and Kyouka then departed for a meeting, leaving Yuuki and Shushu behind. However, two massive Shuuki then attacked the dormitory, the second of which Shushu was unable to defeat by herself. Yuuki was able to partially transform, aiding Shushu and saving her life as a result. The episode ended with a seemingly human woman allied with Shuuki saying she felt Yuuki’s presence in Mato.

What to expect (speculative)

Intriguingly, Chained Soldier episode 3 seems set to continue taking a unique approach to what would otherwise be a fairly typical string of introductory episodes. By setting up the series’ overarching plotline and narratives in the midst of these bonding episodes, it gives the viewers the sense that significant plot development is occurring in these slice-of-life-esque moments.

Likewise, Chained Soldier episode 3 should see Yuuki bond with either Nei or Himari in the coming episode for a majority of its duration. While it’s unlikely that Yuuki is left alone with either one of the two like he was with Shushu, their bonding will likely come one way or another. The episode will then likely “reward” viewers’ patience with an additional look at the seemingly human woman who apparently knows Yuuki and can control the Shuuki.

