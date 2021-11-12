×
Create
Notifications

Details on Triple H "insulting" and "patronizing" former WWE Champion before a TV taping

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H
WWE Executive Vice President Triple H
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Nov 12, 2021 10:06 PM IST
News

Jon Moxley says he felt “insulted” and “patronized” after Triple H asked The Shield if they knew what the term “paradigm shift” meant.

Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, made his main roster debut alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2012. Shortly after The Shield formed, Triple H told the trio he wanted them to create a paradigm shift in WWE.

Writing in his book, MOX, the AEW star recalled how he did not like Triple H’s condescending tone.

“I remember Hunter [Triple H] talking to us in the early days of The Shield. We’re all standing on the ramp at TV. ‘Do you know what a paradigm shift is?’ he asks us in a patronizing way, like he’s talking to third graders. I found the way he said it insulting. I made some kind of small remark. I don’t remember what. I was real testy back then. What? You don’t think we know what words mean? ‘Yeah, we know what it means. … Go on,’” Moxley wrote.
Is @TripleH about to tap out to @TheDeanAmbrose's #Sharpshooter in Toronto?! #WWERoadblock #WWETitle https://t.co/BP1IGQ0bfQ

Jon Moxley also wrote a chapter in his book about his match against Triple H at WWE Roadblock in March 2016. He said “that HHH kid can work” before jokingly advising his former boss to “do something about those skinny calves.”

Triple H knew The Shield had bright futures

ONE LAST TIME. 🤜👊🤛In the CITY of BROTHERLY LOVE, THE SHIELD STANDS UNITED! #RAW https://t.co/PFRjHfxxPU

Although their initial run only lasted 19 months, The Shield became one of the most successful WWE groups of their generation.

Jon Moxley believes the trio surpassed the expectations placed on them by Triple H and WWE’s higher-ups.

“He looked at me quizzically. There was a pause and reset. ‘I want you guys to be a paradigm shift here,’ he continued. We did exactly that. We came in as new guys, middle fingers blazing, unapologetic. We pushed the pace and made everyone else keep up with us. We left backstage at WWE a lot better than we found it,” Moxley wrote.

Moxley ended the chapter by saying a paradigm shift has taken place in wrestling over the last few years. However, he thinks the shift has occurred thanks to AEW and not WWE.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

The former WWE Champion's finisher is now called the Paradigm Shift, which is presumably a reference to the comment Triple H made to The Shield.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Jon Moxley ever return to WWE?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी