Details on Triple H "insulting" and "patronizing" former WWE Champion before a TV taping

Jon Moxley says he felt “insulted” and “patronized” after Triple H asked The Shield if they knew what the term “paradigm shift” meant.

Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, made his main roster debut alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2012. Shortly after The Shield formed, Triple H told the trio he wanted them to create a paradigm shift in WWE.

Writing in his book, MOX, the AEW star recalled how he did not like Triple H’s condescending tone.

“I remember Hunter [Triple H] talking to us in the early days of The Shield. We’re all standing on the ramp at TV. ‘Do you know what a paradigm shift is?’ he asks us in a patronizing way, like he’s talking to third graders. I found the way he said it insulting. I made some kind of small remark. I don’t remember what. I was real testy back then. What? You don’t think we know what words mean? ‘Yeah, we know what it means. … Go on,’” Moxley wrote.

Jon Moxley also wrote a chapter in his book about his match against Triple H at WWE Roadblock in March 2016. He said “that HHH kid can work” before jokingly advising his former boss to “do something about those skinny calves.”

Triple H knew The Shield had bright futures

Although their initial run only lasted 19 months, The Shield became one of the most successful WWE groups of their generation.

Jon Moxley believes the trio surpassed the expectations placed on them by Triple H and WWE’s higher-ups.

“He looked at me quizzically. There was a pause and reset. ‘I want you guys to be a paradigm shift here,’ he continued. We did exactly that. We came in as new guys, middle fingers blazing, unapologetic. We pushed the pace and made everyone else keep up with us. We left backstage at WWE a lot better than we found it,” Moxley wrote.

Moxley ended the chapter by saying a paradigm shift has taken place in wrestling over the last few years. However, he thinks the shift has occurred thanks to AEW and not WWE.

The former WWE Champion's finisher is now called the Paradigm Shift, which is presumably a reference to the comment Triple H made to The Shield.

