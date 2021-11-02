Jon Moxley takes amusing digs at Triple H in his book

Jon Moxley took several light-hearted shots at Triple H in his new book, MOX, while reminiscing about their match at WWE Roadblock 2016.

Triple H defeated Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WrestleMania 32. The current AEW star dedicated a chapter in his book to the match, which he considers to be one of the best of his career.

Recalling his thought process before facing Triple H, Moxley amusingly explained how he mentally prepared himself for the match:

“I’m where I need to be. It’s real to me at this point as I walk. F*** this guy. Big Bad HHH. Where you from again? Please. Oh, sorry, am I supposed to be more intimidated by the 108 world titles you booked yourself to win or your physique? I saw those ads you did with Ronnie Coleman for that creatine s***, you guys looked good. But you ever been hit over the head with a five-pound weight in a sock?” he wrote.

Jon Moxley previously faced Triple H in six-man tag team matches when The Shield feuded with Evolution in 2014. However, with the exception of the 30-man Royal Rumble match in 2016, the two men had never gone one-on-one at a WWE event before Roadblock.

Jon Moxley also joked about Triple H’s wife Stephanie McMahon

Jon Moxley’s Dean Ambrose character interacted with Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon, in several WWE segments between 2014 and 2016.

In the next paragraph, the AEW star continued to describe his mindset before facing Triple H by joking about the on-screen chemistry he had with Stephanie.

“Before we talk about you [Triple H] being a ring general, I just wanna mention that the sexual tension between me and Steph in those interviews was just good acting. She’s a hell of a performer. You’re supposed to be so much better than me, but I’m just not buying it. If I’m such a f***ing cockroach, then stomp me out, man. Do it. I f***ing dare you. The Game? Dude, get the f*** out of here with that. You ain’t s***,” Moxley added.

The story concluded with Moxley jokingly firing one last shot at Triple H. He wrote “that HHH kid can work,” but he “just gotta do something about those skinny calves.”

