10 anime characters named Yuki

Yuki is a common Japanese given name with the kanji (雪), which means snow. The moniker is unisex and can be given to both males and females. It is a fairly popular name with several known faces from Japanese pop culture.

Prominent examples being YUKI, the well-renowned singer; Yuki Yamada, the famous actor known for playing Draken in the recent Tokyo Revengers live-action movie, and Murayama in the HIGH&LOW franchise; and Yuki Kaji, the seiyuu known for voicing iconic anime characters like Eren Yaeger, Todoroki Shoto, and Kenma Kozume.

In this list, we've jotted down 10 anime characters with this famous name.

Anime characters with the given name Yuki

1) Yuki Soma from Fruits Basket

Yuki Soma is one of the members of the Soma family in Fruits Basket, who are possessed by the animals of the Chinese zodiac. Among them, Yuki represents the Rat of the Chinese Zodiac signs. He is a well-accomplished, agreeable young man with an attractive demeanor, but having been through a childhood trauma, along with bearing the burden of the Soma curse, he suffers from low self-esteem and feels distant from his peers. He lives with his relatives, Shigure and Kyo, when he gets acquainted with the protagonist Tohru Honda, for whom he later develops romantic feelings.

2) Yuki Judai from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

Jaden Yuki or Yuki Judai is the main protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, a spin-off of the iconic franchise. He is a gifted Dualist who became one of the best to graduate from the Dual Academy. Like a true shonen protagonist, his character development spans across arcs, as we witness him fighting several demons, both physical and metaphorical, to finally emerge as the infamous icon in the series. Despite losing himself to the darkness when he fused with the Supreme King, he finds his way back by redeeming himself.

3) Yuuki Konno from Sword Art Online

Proficient in swordsmanship, Yuuki Konno was one of the strongest characters in the Sword Art Online universe. She remained undefeated in the virtual space for a long time among players from all over the globe, including the protagonist Kirito, who fell before her blade. She was given the epithet of Absolute Sword after winning sixty-seven consecutive duels on the street, thanks to her impeccable swordsmanship. Moreover, Yuuki was credited for creating Mother’s Rosario, an 11-hit Original Sword Skill known for its lethal effects on an opponent.

4) Yuki Nagato from The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

It is a pretty big deal for a character to get its own spin-off - a feat Nagato Yuki can boast of. She is the third person to join the SOS Brigade created by Haruhi Suzumiya to investigate supernatural oddities. Owing to her cold and isolated disposition as a humanoid alien, Nagato Yuki can come off as unfriendly, and her personality can be difficult to understand due to her stoic and unresponsive manner. However, she is extremely devoted to her missions and is willing to go the distance to see them through. She is an avid reader and later develops a knack for computer programming.

5) Yuki Kuran from Vampire Knight

The opening scene of the series introduces us to the protagonist of Vampire Knight, Yuki Cross, in the white snow, which is reminiscent of her name. She is the adoptive daughter of the founder and Headmaster of Cross Academy, where she works as a Guardian. She is eventually revealed to be a member of the first Pureblood vampire family of Kuran before finally becoming Yuki Kuran, a Pureblood Princess. Throughout the series, we see her navigating life as a human and later as a vampire, dodging the constant dangers coming her way while tangled up in a love triangle with Kaname Kuran, the vampire who reawakened her, and Zero Kiryu, a vampire hunter.

6) Yukiteru "Yukki" Amano from Future Diary

Yukiteru Amano is the protagonist of Future Diary and the first holder of the Diaries. The series begins with him as a timid loner who is friends with the God of Space and Time, Deus Ex Machina, the entity who is responsible for creating the survival game with the Future Diaries. Yukki’s diary is the Observance Diary, also called the Random Diary, which gives him detailed information about his surroundings both in the present and the future but keeps him in the dark about his own fate. As a friend, Deus is biased towards him, inviting the wrath of the other players. Yukki, however, instead of wanting to win the game, wishes to live a peaceful and uneventful life.

7) Yuki Mori from Space Battleship Yamato

Hailed as one of the most influential science fiction anime, this classic series from the 70s is considered to have paved the way for iconic shows like Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Yuki Mori is an officer in the titular spaceship of Yamato, where she is charged with the leadership of ship affairs consisting of information, coding, and communications. A part of the military forces of the futuristic government Earth Federation, she is a competent officer. Moreover, she can endure hardships and find a way out of difficult situations no matter how problematic they might get.

8) Yuki Eiri from Gravitation

A classic Yaoi series from the turn of the century, Gravitation has given us one of the first major queer anime on screen. Yuki Eiri is a famous romance novelist who becomes the love interest of the protagonist, Shuichi Shindou. He is a sharp-tongued individual who unapologetically gives brutal criticism about Shuichi’s lyrics to a love song. Despite the harsh words, Shuichi finds himself drawn towards the dark and charming novelist. What follows is a relationship between the two where Yuki, originally a grinch with little to no emotional availability, eventually warms up to Shuichi.

9)Yuki Takeya from School-Live!

School-Live! is a macabre show with a deceptively wholesome art style which is reflected perfectly in its main protagonist, Yuki Takeya. A pink-haired petite girl with a typical kawaii look, Yuki lives amidst the zombie apocalypse with her four friends. Among them, she is the only one who has no clue of the horror surrounding her, instead living peacefully in her psychotic delusion. The narrative relies upon her unreliable perspective, giving the show its signature uncanny disposition. Her odd innocence and naivety give her a childish personality, which lets her help others and maintain a positive mindset during dire situations.

10) Dylan Yuki from Mirmo!

Dylan Yuki is the heartthrob of the 2000s shojo fantasy series Mirmo!, the titular character of which is a love fairy conjured up by Katie Minami, the main protagonist. He is a handsome young man who catches the fancies of Katie and her rival, Azumi Hidaka. Initially, he was wary of putting up with their juvenile fights over him. However, as the series progresses, he becomes more endearing towards them and ironically ends up in a dilemma about who he wants to be with between the two girls.

