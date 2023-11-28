Who is the main villain in Kaiju No. 8? Identity explained

Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto first started serialization on July 3, 2020, as a captivating manga series featured on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ application and website. With 10 tankōbon volumes released as of August 2023, the narrative unfolds around Kafka Hibino, endowed with kaiju-transforming abilities.

As he strives to join the organization combating kaiju, a childhood promise propels him forward.

Viz Media holds the English license for the manga, and a highly anticipated anime adaptation by Production I.G is scheduled for April 2024. This series has introduced a huge cast of characters, and somehow all of them, including the villain, are as interesting as the main character.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Kaiju No. 8 series.

Kaiju No. 8: The main antagonist was introduced very early on

In Kaiju No. 8, the primary antagonist, Kaiju No. 9, emerges as a menacing force against the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. As a numbered Kaiju, his origins trace back to the Defense Force testing grounds, where he played a pivotal role in reviving fallen brethren, subsequently evolving into a recurring threat. Kaiju No. 9's nefarious agenda encompasses strategic attacks, the revival of additional kaiju, and an insatiable quest for power.

Despite his outward appearance of calm and collectedness, Kaiju No. 9 harbors a ruthless and destructive nature. The motivations driving his malevolence remain shrouded in mystery, yet a discernible desire to witness the annihilation of the Defense Force and inflict casualties upon them is evident.

Notably, upon discovering Kafka's transformation into Kaiju No. 8, he becomes fixated on obtaining the formidable powers that Kafka now possesses.

Distinguishing him among his kaiju brethren, Kaiju No. 9 exhibits a rare capability for speech, indicative of heightened intelligence. This elevated cognitive prowess is further demonstrated by his cunningly strategic deployment of abilities.

Kaiju No. 9's capacity to shapeshift into different individuals enables seamless integration into human society, evading detection. In the heat of battle, his tactical brilliance shines as he employs decoy bodies to distract and engage key Defense Force members while executing covert infiltrations.

Set against the backdrop of a world plagued by kaiju-induced disasters, Japan established the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force as a formidable defense mechanism. The hierarchical structure within the Defense Force, dictated by varying combat powers and the creation of powerful weapons known as Numbers, forms the backdrop for the escalating conflict between humanity and the Kaiju.

The personal journey of childhood friends Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro further intertwines with the overarching narrative. Kafka's transformation into Kaiju No. 8 introduces a layer of complexity, as he grapples with concealing his newfound abilities.

The saga unfolds with Kafka, alongside comrades Reno and Kikoru, contending against the malevolent Kaiju No. 9. As the latter absorbs critical figures and potent weapons, the imminent invasion of Japan with new kaiju intensifies, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the unraveling of Kaiju No. 9's true identity and motives.

Production I.G has been officially announced as the studio behind the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 anime adaptation, slated for release in April 2024. Despite the anticipation, concerns have surfaced among fans regarding the animation quality and overall art style based on initial key visuals.

However, it's crucial to note that definitive judgments should be reserved until the anime's release, as the true essence of its animation and artistry will only be unveiled then. Until the exact release date is disclosed, enthusiasts are urged to await further updates.

Final thoughts

While Kaiju No. 9 presently stands as the central antagonist in Kaiju No. 8, the narrative's complexity hints at potential shifts. With the true motives of No. 9 veiled and the possibility of a greater power at play, the story may unfold to reveal deeper layers, transforming No. 9 into a catalyst for Kafka Hibino's profound evolution.

