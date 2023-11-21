Kaiju No. 8 stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

The Jump Festa 2024 event will begin on December 16, 2023, and while most people are going to be focused on popular titles, fans should keep an eye on Kaiju No. 8. This series by Naoya Matsumoto started back in 2020 and has become an underrated piece about the kaiju genre, which is why the people at Production I.G. have a big task ahead of them to do justice to the source material.

Of course, the Jump Festa 2024 event is going to be a lot more than just Kaiju No. 8. Anime's heavy hitters, such as One Piece, Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and a few more are going to be there as well, so there is much to be excited about as this event draws closer.

Kaiju No. 8 on the Red Stage at Jump Festa 2024 could show glimpses of Production I.G.'s anime adaptation

Kaiju No. 8 will be at Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Production I.G.).

Kaiju No. 8 will be at Jump Festa 2024's Red Stage, alongside the likes of One Piece, Spy X Family, Rurouni Kenshin, and Chainsaw Man. This is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 17, from 10:30 am JST to 11 am JST. According to the information released, this is the second day of the event and the Kaiju No. 8 stage will take place at the same time as Bleach's event on the Blue Stage.

It's also pretty safe to say that the stage for this series is going to be focused on the anime adaptation by Production I.G. Given that the manga has been a success for three years, people are now looking forward to see if the studio selected is going to do justice to the source material.

It's worth mentioning that the dates and release times for the Jump Festa 2024 event are set in Japanese time. For people who want to see the aforementioned event, here are some of the timings based on different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 pm Sunday December 17 Central Daylight Time 7:30 pm Sunday December 17 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 pm Sunday December 17 Greenwich Mean Time 1:30 am Monday December 18 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am Monday December 18 Indian Standard Time 7 am Monday December 18 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am Monday December 18 Australia Central Standard Time 11 am Monday December 18

Kaiju No. 8 Jump Festa 2024 Red Stage streaming details

The good news for the people living in Japan is that they can go to the Jump Festa event by simply paying for a ticket and heading over to the venue. When it comes to the vast majority of people living outside of Japan, they can watch the event on Jump Festa's official YouTube channel or their website.

Most people will probably have the language barrier issue. Since Jump Festa is obviously going to be in Japanese, but the great news is that the event is going to be streamed with subtitles, thus making things a lot easier for people living abroad and who aren't fluent in the language.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 Red Stage at Jump Festa 2024?

What most fans of the Kaiju No. 8 series are expecting is further content from the upcoming anime adaptation by Production I.G. This could range from a trailer to more visuals and cast announcements. In general, the fandom is craving to know more about the project and how this studio is going to tackle this interesting concept regarding the Kaiju genre.

The anime was originally announced around August 2022 and there wasn't a lot of information surrounding the project until a trailer came out a few months ago, which had a positive reception.

The manga has sold more than ten million copies, which is quite good for a series that has been around for three years without an anime adaptation, and most people expect that the Jump Festa 2024 event can help build the project's hype.

