Chained Soldier episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 9 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11PM JST according to the series' official website. With the setup of Yuuki’s additional forms and the Demon Defense Force’s approach to the Humanoid Shuuki in place, a battle seems inevitable in the next episode.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 9 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 9 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 9 set to begin series’ biggest battle yet

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, February 29, 2024, according to the series’ official website. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, March 1, 2024

Episode 8 recap

Chained Soldier episode 8 began with Izumo elaborating to Kyouka that she has romantic interest in Yuuki, and wants to make him her “pet.” Kyouka rejected this initially, but added that she can’t control what Yuuki does in his free time, which is also what she told him. Later that night, Izumo snuck into Yuuki’s bedroom, asking him to be her boyfriend. He told her he needed to think about it shortly before the two were caught, resulting in Izumo being told off by Kyouka.

The episode then saw Kyouka and 7th Squad experiment with the forms Yuuki would take while Nei and Shushu each assumed control of him. Nei’s form revealed itself to be best suited for scouting, while Shushu’s was a slow brawler form. Yuuki then offered to walk Nei to school, wanting to learn why she joined the Demon Defense Force. She revealed that, like Yuuki’s sister, her parents got lost in a Mato Mishap and she hopes to find them one day.

Kyouka, meanwhile, met with Izumo, where she learned the current Supreme Commander ordered that the Humanoid Shuuki not be attacked unless she commands it. The two theorized that she wants to open a dialogue with them before starting a fight, and were seemingly unified in their disagreement of the approach. The episode ended with a brief battle against a new kind of Shuuki created by the Humanoid Shuuki, and Izumo reaffirming her feelings for Yuuki.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Humanoid Shuuki continuing to grow bolder and the Supreme Commander’s confusing orders, Chained Soldier episode 9 should see a fight break out with the Humanoid Shuuki. This is more likely than not to happen at the meeting all of the Squadron Commanders will be having with the Supreme Commander regarding her latest orders.

Furthermore, with the emphasis on Yuuki being used in other forms by the rest of 7th Squad, Chained Soldier episode 9 should see Yuuki and co attacked while Kyouka is away. This will give each of the new forms, including Himari’s previously introduced one, a chance to shine in the fight against Humanoid Shuuki. This will also likely be the point at which both Yuuki and his sister are forced to admit that they have been reunited as enemies after all.

Follow along for more Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.