Chained Soldier episode 5: Himari and Yuuki become true allies as they secure a win against Yachiho

Chained Soldier episode 5 was released on Thursday, February 1, 2024, bringing with it the exciting focus on and conclusion of Himari and Yachiho Azuma’s fight. Fans also saw Tenka Izumo become continually impressed by and seemingly smitten with Yuuki Wakura, possibly signaling some politicing regarding his role in the Demon Defense Force later on.

Chained Soldier episode 5 also sets up Shushu Sagara’s fight against Sahara Wakasa for the next episode of the series, which is set to be an exciting one. While the stakes won’t be as high due to the pair seemingly having no prior relationship, it’s likely that fans learn more on Shushu’s origins throughout the match.

Chained Soldier episode 5 cements Yuuki and Himari as an absolute force to be reckoned with

Brief episode recap

Chained Soldier episode 5 began with Himari Azuma asking Sahara Wakasa to tell her if her sister Yachiho had done any training for their fight. Sahara said no, and that Yachiho seemed happier than normal if anything. The episode then replayed the opening moments of their fight, which saw Himari and Yuuki Wakura land a devastating blow which Yachiho undid with her power.

This prompted Himari and Yuuki to stick with their strategy, as Yachiho pulled out a gun modified for use in Mato. As she attempted to freeze time, Himari had Yuuki rush at her. However, even after a successful attack, Yachiho remained conscious enough to rewind time five seconds. She then activated her Golden Hour power early enough to trap them, but Himari had adjusted and directed Yuuki out of her range before time froze.

Chained Soldier episode 5 sees Himari happy to observe that they made Yachiho waste her ability, then running circles around Yachiho quite literally. Yuuki then recognized Himari’s desire to win, as well as her dream to become a hero like their commander, Kyouka Uzen. Kyouka, Nei Ookawamura, and Shushu Sagara cheered from the sidelines, but Kyouka looked apprehensive.

Yuuki proves himself a true combative force in Chained Soldier episode 5 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Himari and Yuuki, meanwhile, began rushing at Yachiho in small flurries in order to throw her off balance. Tenka Izumo and Sahara of the 6th Squad, meanwhile, marveled at Yuuki being able to be subjugated by someone besides Kyouka. Himari then explained that Yachiho’s power can’t be activated instantly, meaning based on her body language and behavior, they can adjust their strategy and distance from her as needed.

However, Chained Soldier episode 5 saw Yachiho discover Himari’s strategy, deciding to play her “trump card.” She then activated her Prime Time ability, which allowed her to freeze time for 10 seconds. Catching Himari and Yuuki by surprise, she was able to catch the duo in her attack range, firing several bullets at them before time unfroze.

Himari and Yuuki were both struck by the bullets, collapsing onto the ground injured as a result. Yachiho then explained her new ability to them, and its downside of taking longer to activate, which she compensated for by tricking them. Yachiho then claimed that Himari’s downfall was not taking into account that a genius like her gets more skilled over time as she walked over to them.

Chained Soldier episode 5 then saw Yachiho explain that Himari can’t change her abilities at will due to needing to pay each’s price before switching. Himari then began doubting her chances to win, questioning if her efforts were in vain. However, at Yuuki’s behest, the pair got back up and continued the fight once more.

Yachiho's overconfidence earns her a loss in Chained Soldier episode 5 (Image via Seven Arcs)

The two then rushed at Yachiho, with Yuuki transforming in the middle of their assault to create a cloud of smoke. This caused Yachiho to freeze time while she was unable to see Himari, which allowed Himari to sneak up on and successfully defeat her by using Yuuki as a distraction. She was officially declared the winner of the match shortly thereafter.

Chained Soldier episode 5 saw the other members of 7th Squad celebrate, while also worrying for the motionless Yuuki. Thankfully, he was healed by the others present and stood up just fine after with his injuries immediately gone.Yachiho then woke up as well, clearly angry at the loss but acknowledging Himari nonetheless, even inviting her to join the Azuma family again.

However, Himari declined, saying 7th Squad is where she belongs now and that she can’t ever be convinced to go back. 7th Squad then returned to their quarters, where Yuuki got his reward in the form of a kiss from Himari. 6th Squad then reviewed how Yachiho’s match went, pointing out that Yuuki was likely holding back due to fighting a human.

Chained Soldier episode 5 also saw Izumo critique her penchant for toying with her enemies, before praising Yuuki and seemingly being impressed by him. The episode ended with the second round of the intrasquad matchup beginning, which would see Sahara square off with Shushu.

Chained Soldier episode 5: In review

What’s especially significant about episode 5 is how organic the relationship between Himari and Yuuki, and Himari and Yachiho feels. Despite the former pair having just met each other, they clearly have a deep respect for one another and desire to help each other. The latter pair feels organically like siblings, even in their demeanors and the way they interact with each other.

Although writing and characterization shine in Chained Soldier episode 5, the animation quality from Seven Arcs by no means takes a backseat. Himari and Yuuki’s fight against Yachiho is likely the best animation the series has gotten yet in a combat context, and promises exciting battles to come.

Chained Soldier episode 5: In summation

Overall, this latest entry in the highly-anticipated Winter 2024 anime series is one of the best yet, both in specific areas and as an overall final product. While the idea of a tournament-style mini-arc so early in the series was initially daunting, this first round has seemingly justified its existence.

Be sure to keep up with all Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.