Failure Frame anime adaptation confirmed from Seven Arcs studio

The Failure Frame anime, whose original title is Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells, has been confirmed through the release of a trailer this Sunday. As of right now, there is no release date for the series, although it is expected to come out in 2024. The main cast for the anime has been confirmed as well.

Other details of the project were shared as well. Seven Arcs was confirmed as the studio in charge of adapting the source material of the Failure Frame anime. Prominent Japanese television networks, such as TBS, are going to be in charge of airing the series as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Failure Frame anime.

The Failure Frame anime has been confirmed through the release of a trailer

The trailer confirmed the vast majority of the staff involved in the project, featuring the likes of director Michio Fukuda, writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi doing the scripts, Kenji Masuda in charge of LO supervision, Goichi Iwahata in charge of prop design, Kio Edamtsu in charge of world setting, Nobuyuki Abe will be the sound director, and Yoko Nakao will be the art director.

Studio Seven Arcs will be in charge of animating this project, although there is no confirmation of a potential release date. However, it has been confirmed that this series is bound to come out in 2024.

The premise and appeal of the story

The visual of the Failure Frame anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

The Failure Frame anime is going to be an isekai where the main character, Mimori Touka, and his classmates are taken to a fantasy setting where they are handed special powers by a goddess and granted the possibility of becoming heroes. However, it is revealed that Mimori is the lowest-ranked warrior and is thrown into a dungeon where nobody has come back from, which prompts the protagonist to escape from there and get his revenge.

The synopsis reads,

"Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!"

Kaoru Shinozaki originally wrote this story as a novel in 2017 and is still going, although it has gained more popularity over the years with the light novels and manga adaptations. The light novels and manga adaptations were licensed in English by Seven Seas.