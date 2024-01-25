Chained Soldier episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11PM JST. As Himari and Yuuki’s battle against Yachiho begins, the two are understandably confident following their rewound first attack. However, with Yachiho teasing a new facet of her powers Himari has yet to see, fans are desperate to learn what the next episode has in store.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 5 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 5 set to see Himari and Yuuki break through Yachiho’s defenses after a long struggle

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Chained Soldier episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, February 1, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, February 2, 2024

Episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

Chained Soldier episode 4 began with Izumo and Yachiho asking Kyouka and co to participate in an intersquad exhibition match, which 7th Squad accepted. Himari then told Yuuki to get ready to help her, explaining that the true nature of her ability is to copy others she has seen in action. Likewise, her plan to defeat Yachiho was to copy Kyouka’s ability and use Yuuki as her own slave in the fight.

After eventually accepting, Yuuki and Himari began training, where the former underwent his first transformation triggered by the latter. Shockingly, this led to Yuuki taking on a different form than normal where his speed had increased greatly and his power had unfortunately decreased. However, the two kept training, and eventually found a way to concentrate Yuuki’s power into one surefire shot to guarantee their victory.

On the day of the match, Yachiho and Himari were first up, with Yuuki transforming and joining the match without complaint from Yachiho. He and Himari then launched their first attack, which caught Yachiho by surprise and sent her flying. However, she then rewound time, with Himari realizing this and changing up their tactics as a result. The episode ended with Yachiho teasing a new facet of her power which Himari wasn’t aware of, calling it “Prime Time.”

What to expect (speculative)

Despite their strong start, Himari and Yuuki are seemingly being set up for a major roadblock to overcome in Chained Soldier episode 5. While exactly what Yachiho’s “Prime Time” technique does is unclear at this moment, what’s apparent is her belief that it will be something Himari and Yuuki have no answer for whatsoever.

Likewise, Chained Soldier episode 5 will likely see Himari and Yuuki struggling to survive for most of the episode as they figure out the function of “Prime Time.” However, given the pacing of the series so far, the episode will likely conclude their fight and show the pair as victorious after overcoming the “Prime Time” technique.

Follow along for more Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.