Chained Soldier episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 8 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11PM JST according to the series' official website. Following the reveal of the plans moving forward for both the Demon Defense Force and the humanoid Shuuki, the series seems to be gearing up for its next major battle already.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 8 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 8 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 8 likely to reveal Izumo’s true reasons for asking to have Yuuki

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, February 22, 2024, according to the series’ official website. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, February 23, 2024

Episode 7 recap

Chained Soldier episode 7 began with the continuation of the battle from last episode. Kyouka, Yuuki, and the others were shown to be fighting the regular Shuuki, while Izumo went up against the humanoid Shuuki, Rairen. It became clear that Izumo’s powers, dubbed Ame-no-Mitori, dealt with spacial manipulation. Likewise, she continued to bounce around Rairen and move him around the battlefield to disorient him.

Eventually, she used an almost black-hole-like attack to defeat him, reuniting with the others. It was then revealed during their debriefing that they were unable to locate the other two humanoid Shuuki Nei had found with her powers. Izumo and her squad then left, with Izumo sporting a suspicious smile as she departed. Later that night while Yuuki was sleeping, she teleported into his room and once again looked at him with a suspicious expression.

The next day, Yuuki, Himari, and Kyouka went to the 6th Squad’s dormitory, where Kyouka and Izumo had a strategy meeting. They decided to begin scouting the area where 7th Squad first ran into the humanoid Shuuki teased to be Yuuki’s sister. As this happened, the humanoid Shuuki also revealed their plan to gather eight of their ranks before attacking again. The episode ended with Izumo suspiciously asking Kyouka if she could have Yuuki for some reason.

What to expect (speculative)

Chained Soldier episode 8 is all but guaranteed to open up with a continued focus on Kyouka and Izumo, especially given the latter’s shocking and unexpected request. It’ll likely be revealed that she views Yuuki as someone who should have an exception made for them, allowing him to officially join the Demon Defense Force as a soldier.

Likewise, Chained Soldier episode 8 should reveal her reason for asking this being that she feels Kyouka will never grant him that opportunity. This should set up some sort of agreement between them regarding Yuuki’s future. The rest of the episode will then likely focus on how both the Demon Defense Force and the humanoid Shuuki are planning their respective next moves.

Follow along for more Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.