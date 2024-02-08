Chained Soldier episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 7 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11PM JST according to the series' official website. With the intrasquad matchup interrupted by the arrival of some humanoid Shuuki, fans are excited to see what a large-scale fight between the Demon Defense Force and their enemies looks like.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 7 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 7 set to establish Tenka Izumo as one of the top fighters in the entire series

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, February 15, 2024, according to the series’ official website. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, February 16, 2024

Episode 6 recap

Chained Soldier episode 6 began with Shushu and Sahara’s match, which first saw them begin by wrestling each other with various holds, throws, and other maneuvers of that nature. The two then began using their abilities, where Sahara’s was explained as one which can make her stronger for a time she chooses between one and 60 minutes. The shorter the time, the stronger she becomes, but there’s a three minute cooldown period regardless of what time she picks.

Shushu responded by increasing her size even further after Sahara’s initial bombardment, eventually knocking her unconscious by picking her up and slamming her into the ground. However, it was revealed that if she’s knocked unconscious while her ability is active, her instincts take over and make her a deadly killer. Shushu eventually lost, returning to the dorm and kissing Yuuki when he arrived to try and comfort her.

As Yuuki and Shushu returned, a humanoid Shuuki named Rairen appeared and attacked, while two other humanoid Shuuki waited in the wings. Kyouka and Himari both used Kyouka’s ability on Yuuki, giving him his most powerful form yet and allowing him to easily and quickly deal with the normal Shuuki. The episode ended with Tenka Izumo appearing on the battlefield to fight Rairen one-on-one after dealing with all the nearby Shuuki in the area.

What to expect (speculative)

Chained Soldier episode 7 is certain to open up with a focus on Tenka Izumo’s fight against Rairen, likely seeing her immediately and continuously overwhelm the Humanoid Shuuki. This will likely prompt the appearance of the other two Humanoid Shuuki, with one likely taking on Izumo while the other takes on the trio of Yuuki, Himari, and Kyouka.

From here, Chained Soldier episode 7 should split time fairly evenly between the two battles. However, if a particular focus is given to one over the other, it’ll likely be Izumo’s fight which receives this honor. In this case, the episode will likely end teasing Izumo running into trouble as a focus on Yuuki and co is set up for the opening moments of the next release.

Follow along for more Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.