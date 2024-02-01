Chained Soldier episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 6 is set to premiere on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 11PM JST. Following Himari’s wholly unexpected victory in the fight against her sister, fans are expecting 6th Squad to come back with a win in the coming installment.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 6 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 6 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 6 likely to see 6th Squad even the score against 7th Squad following Himari’s victory

Release date and time, where to watch

Chained Soldier episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, February 9, 2024

Episode 5 recap

Chained Soldier episode 5 began with Himari and Yuuki continuing their fight against Yachiho, seeing their strategy working flawlessly at first. As they’d approach Yachiho and force her to use her technique, they’d then adjust their approach by either retreating or pressing forward before time froze. They’d then track how many times Yachiho had used her ability throughout the match based on how tired she was.

However, Yachiho eventually caught onto this tactic as well, and adjusted by introducing the use of her Prime TIme ability, which doubled her time manipulation from five to ten seconds. This also ensured that she could keep Himari and Yuuki in her attack range, eventually landing a successful attack. Despite trying to mentally break the pair, the two continued fighting, and eventually suggested using a secret strategy.

Himari and Yuuki then rushed at Yachiho, having Yuuki transform back into a human just as they were approaching her. Yachiho used her ability to freeze time, but this froze the cloud of dust from Yuuki’s transformation and blocked Yachiho’s view of Himari. This allowed Himari to get behind and sneak up on Yachiho, securing their victory and earning her respect. The episode ended by setting up Shushu Sagara’s fight against Sahara Wakasa.

What to expect (speculative)

Shushu's time to shine is seemingly set for Chained Soldier episode 6 (Image via Seven Arcs)

With Yachiho defeated in Chained Soldier episode 6, Himari and Yuuki will likely take a backseat as Shushu’s match against Sahara becomes the main focus. The pair may even be absent for most of the episode, given that the fight appears to be starting while they’re busy in the 7th Squad dormitory recovering from their fight.

Chained Soldier episode 6 should also reveal Shushu’s backstory to a certain degree given that Himari’s backstory came in the buildup to her fight. While she’s unlikely to be revealed as related to Sahara like Himari was to Yachiho, there will likely be some aspect of their powers, personalities, or fight which causes Shushu to begin remembering her origins.

