Chained Soldier episode 7: Izumo's awesome powers on display as humanoid Shuuki reveal their next move

Chained Soldier episode 7 was officially released on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, bringing with it an incredibly exciting and informative installment for the smash-hit series. The opening moments of the episode focused heavily on Tenka Izumo’s fight, displaying her truly awesome and overpowering abilities in all their glory.

Chained Soldier episode 7 then spent the latter two-thirds of its runtime setting up events to come, especially as it relates to the next moves of both the Demon Defense Force and the humanoid Shuuki. The episode also ends with an interesting request from Izumo for Kyouka Uzen, seemingly setting up the reveal of Izumo’s true goals and motivations.

Chained Soldier episode 7 sees Izumo steal the show in her fight with Rairen, suspicious motivations

Brief episode recap

Expand Tweet

Chained Soldier episode 7 began with Kyouka Uzen, Himari Azuma, and Yuuki Wakura (in his transformed state) dealing with the regular and giant Shuuki which have appeared. Shushu Suruga and Sahara Wakasa are also shown to be fighting the Shuuki, as Tenka Izumo learned Rairen only viewed two of those present as targets. Izumo deduced that he meant the commanders, her and Kyouka.

Rairen then launched a massive lightning attack at Izumo, confidently declaring his victory. However, Izumo then appeared behind him, unsuccessfully attacking him due to Rairen dodging. Their fight continued in this fashion of Rairen attacking and Izumo evading with her ability, until she used her ability offensively to hurt Rairen, almost like a black hole.

Chained Soldier episode 7 saw Rairen become frustrated, seemingly bringing out his full power in response to Izumo’s tricks. However, Izumo was shown to be fine when the smoke cleared, using her ability once again to sneak up and land a hit on Rairen.

She also teleported Rairen into the air with this attack, before returning to the ground and using her Ame-no-Mitori to create another black–hole like portal which she sucked Rairen and the nearby Shuuki into.

Izumo confirms herself to be an incredibly dangerous combatant in Chained Soldier episode 7 (Image via Seven Arcs)

This seemingly defeated Rairen and the Shuuki instantly, prompting Izumo to then reunite with a nearby Kyouka and co. Himari explained to Yuuki that all of the commanders are on a completely different level, prompting Kyouka to once again declare she will become the Supreme Commander.

The party then did cleanup on the other Shuuki as Yuuki proclaimed his intent to become a hero once more, with Izumo looking on intently.

Chained Soldier episode 7 then saw both squads reconvene in 7th Squad’s dormitory, revealing that they couldn’t locate the other humanoid Shuuki which Nei Ookawamura said were present. Nei apologized for detecting them too late, but both Izumo and Kyouka comforted her and declared that she should be happy for preventing an ambush.

Izumo then told Yuuki he stole the show out there, as he was rushed up on by the referee of the match Ginna Bizen asking for his autograph. Himari then thanked her sister Yachiho for saving her, which Yachiho played off as trying to avoid shame on their family. Kyouka and Izumo then declared the exhibition match a draw, as Izumo departed with her squad while smiling suspiciously.

Himari and Kyouka conclude that their shared use of Yuuki's powers should be used sparingly in Chained Soldier episode 7 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 7 then saw Himari and Kyouka simultaneously subject him to his reward for transforming for both of them. His reward this time was the two of them bathing him, as they discussed how the dual-master form should be used sparingly.

Nei then drew a picture of the two enemy generals she saw, which had a distinctly anime/manga aesthetic to them. Himari confirmed that headquarters would do official composite sketches later on.

That night, Yuuki thought of his sister and the humanoid Shuuki, pondering their goals as he fell asleep. Once asleep, Izumo then suddenly appeared in his room, looking at him with a seemingly smitten expression. The episode then shifted to the next day, where Kyouka, Himari, and Yuuki went to the 6th Squad’s dormitory.

Chained Soldier episode 7 saw Izumo and Kyouka have a meeting, while Himari was instructed to meet the rest of 6th Squad and Yuuki to help out with caretaker duties while here.

Meanwhile, at the 7th Squad dorm, Shushu was seen thinking about Yuuki, their kiss, and what he was up to now. She then restated her desire to get Yuuki to like her more, as perspective shifted back to Yuuki in the 6th Squad dorm once again.

Yachiho's love for her sister Himari is confirmed in Chained Soldier episode 7 (Image via Seven Arcs)

After knocking and confirming she wasn’t home, Yuuki entered Yachiho’s room to drop off her uniform, where he found the walls plastered with photos of Himari.

He then found Sahara asleep in the living room in her underwear, trying to put a blanket over her. However, she then grabbed him thinking he was her pillow, hanging onto him with her incredible strength and wrestling moves.

Chained Soldier episode 7 then cut to when Sahara was awake, apologizing to Yuuki as the two came upon Himari watching Yachiho weight train. Sahara asked Himari if she looks up to Yachiho, to which she answered yes outside of her personality.

Sahara then shared her theory that Peach powers are reflective of the user’s nature and knowledge, furthering that Hmari’s desire to learn from Yachiho is what created her ability.

Likewise, Yachiho’s ability to control time came from her desire to spend more time with her younger sister. Himari shot down this idea, but Yuuki supported it, seemingly convincing Himari to consider the theory at a minimum. Focus then shifted to Kyouka and Izumo, who discussed the idea of going after the Humanoid Shuuki rather than waiting for them to make a move.

Expand Tweet

Chained Soldier episode 7 saw Kyouka suggest starting their search where Yuuki’s sister first appeared before them, as Izumo speculated that Rairen hadn’t fully died. Focus then shifted to the humanoid Shuuki’s hideout, where Rairen entered and was revealed to have fully recovered. He was saved from Izumo’s ability as a result of one of his allies named Shikuko saving him with a similar power at the last moment.

Shikoku then explained that their latest attack was meant to test the strength of a captain, which revealed that they were incredibly strong. Rairen argued that the captains can be defeated, asking another humanoid Shuuki named Jouryuu for her opinion.

Agreeing with Shikoku, she revealed her intent to fight the Demon Defense Force directly once they acquire “eight people.” The episode ended with Izumo asking Kyouka if she can have Yuuki to end their meeting.

In review

Expand Tweet

While not the longest fight the series has given fans so far, Izumo’s battle with Rairen in Chained Soldier episode 7 is undoubtedly the most exciting and intriguing. It speaks to just how broken the abilities within the series can be, preparing fans for what will likely be an incredible battle and display of powers in whatever the next conflict is.

The installment also does a great job of fully introducing Izumo, hooking viewers in at first with her abilities before making them question her motivations by her suspicious behavior. Fans can expect the next episode to focus wholly on Izumo’s motivations, revealing why she wants control of Yuuki and what her larger goals are.

In summation

Yuuki's fate and future are uncertain following Chained Soldier episode 7 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Overall, Chained Soldier episode 7 is likely the most promising installment for the series yet in terms of its set up for future events. Plenty of additional plotlines are introduced which will undoubtedly develop into overarching, long-term stories. The episode also features great action, and shows just how insane the potential of the Mato Peach abilities is.

Be sure to keep up with all Chained Soldier anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.