Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 announces July 2025 release window and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 15, 2025 15:24 GMT
Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 announces July 2025 release window and more
Chizuru Ichinose as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 anime visual (Image via TMS Entertainment)

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the staff of Rent-A-Girlfriend anime announced that Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will begin airing in July 2025. The anime will be released in two split cours. This announcement was unveiled with a new teaser visual featuring the five heroines of the story.

Rent-A-Girlfriend, written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since July 2017. The manga has been collected into 38 compiled volumes and has over 13 million copies in circulation. TMS Entertainment picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and has released three seasons till now.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 unveils new teaser visual

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the staff of the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime revealed a new teaser visual, announcing that Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will begin airing in July 2025. The anime will be released in two cours with a break in between.

The teaser visual features the five heroines from the story - Chizuru Ichinose, Mami Nanami, Ruka Sarashina, Sumi Sakurasawa, and Mini Yaemori. The five girls are depicted on a train station as they prepare to board the train and embark on a journey. With that, the anime has suggested that Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 is set to cover the Hawaii Trip Arc.

Mini Yaemori as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Mini Yaemori as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The anime's previous season focused on The Rental Girlfriend's Dream Arc. As an aspiring actress, Chizuru dreamed of her grandmother watching her feature in a film. Unfortunately, with her grandmother's health getting worse, Chizuru's dream seemed impossible. That's when Kazuya Kinoshita takes on the project to produce a crowdfunded film starring Chizuru Ichinose.

Additionally, the series also revealed some details about the anime's returning cast and staff members. The anime's returning cast includes:

  • Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita
  • Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Ichinose
  • Aoi Yuuki as Mami Nanami
  • Nao Touyama as Ruka Sarashina
  • Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa
  • Yuu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori
Ruka Sarashina and Kazuya Kinoshita as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Ruka Sarashina and Kazuya Kinoshita as seen in Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While the staff at TMS Entertainment from the third season is returning for the fourth season, there is one major change. Kazuomi Koga, the director of Rent-A-Girlfriend seasons 1 and 2 will be replacing the third season's director Shinya Une for the fourth season.

While the anime has yet to confirm the animation production studio for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4, there is a likely chance that TMS Entertainment will be returning for the same.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
