10 worst male romantic partners in anime, ranked

Romantic partners in anime come in all types. However, the worst male romantic partners in anime are the ones who take the cake as being the spotlight of this media society due to their degenerate personalities. While some male characters develop such personalities due to the conditions they face growing up, others develop such conditions due to their instinctive degeneracy.

In this article, 10 of the worst male romantic partners in anime will be compiled and ranked according to how bad they are in a relationship. Be it the characters who are driven by lust and cannot control it even in their relationships or the characters who enter a relationship for personal motives, this article has the worst romantic partners in anime.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Aqua Hoshino, Makoto Itou, and 8 other worst male romantic partners in anime ranked

10) Arata Kasuga (Trinity Seven)

Arata as seen in the anime (Image via Seven Arcs Pictures)

One of the worst male romantic partners in anime who is driven by his libido, Arata Kasuga, is the main protagonist of Trinity Seven. Although he is not officially in a romantic relationship with anyone, he is tied to Lilith Azazel due to the existence of Lilim, the grimoire of Lilith.

The reason why Arata is one of the worst romantic partners in anime is that he is only interested in materialistic pleasures instead of the true feeling of love, which he made obvious through his actions in the series.

9) Issei Hyodo (High School DxD)

Issei as seen in the anime (Image via TNK)

Speaking of materialistic pleasures, Issei Hyoudou follows the previous entry in such desires, even though he is dating Rias Gremory. Being the main protagonist of High School DxD, Issei still has a harem to himself, despite having a girlfriend.

Moreover, he doesn't shy away from accepting invitations from other girls, which is the prime reason that makes him one of the worst romantic partners in anime and one of the worst male romantic partners in anime.

8) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is the deuteragonist of Naruto and the husband of Sakura Haruno. After the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War, Sasuke married Sakura, and they had their firstborn, Sarada Uchiha, during the gap between Naruto and Boruto.

However, Sasuke's behavior after marrying Sakura wasn't suitable, as he was hardly home to give her wife company. Even though he considered this redemption for his acts against the Hidden Leaf Village, neglecting her family makes him one of the worst romantic partners in anime.

7) Ayanokoji Kiyotaka (Classroom of the Elite)

Ayanokoji as seen in the anime (Image via Lerche)

The main protagonist of Classroom of the Elite, Ayanokoji, is one of the worst romantic male partners in anime. Their relationship started as a romantic one on Kei's side and eventually developed into them dating each other.

The thing about their relationship is that it might seem like a normal one, but things could be different on the inside, as Ayanokoji's nature is that of someone who uses others to pursue his own goals. This makes him one of the worst male romantic partners in anime.

6) Aqua Hoshino (Oshi no Ko)

Aqua as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

Aqua Hoshino is one of the main protagonists of Oshi no Ko and the acting boyfriend of one of the most talented actresses in the industry, Akane Kurokawa. These two developed this relationship after Aqua saved her from killing herself.

Where Akane might genuinely have feelings for Aqua, the same isn't the case with Aqua, who got into a relationship with Akane to use her for personal gains. Although he hasn't used her for personal gain yet, his intentions make him one of the worst romantic partners in anime.

5) Ishigami Senku (Dr Stone)

Senku as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Senku Ishigami, the man who divorced his wife after a few seconds of becoming the leader of a village, is the central protagonist of Dr Stone and also one of the worst male romantic partners in anime.

Senku's obsession with science makes him devoid of feeling any feelings of love for any woman. Before divorcing Ruri after 5 minutes of their marriage, Senku also ignored Kohaku's advances when she was stuck, proving that he is one of the worst romantic partners in anime.

4) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami, the man who used his girlfriend in every way possible, be it using her powers for his own use or anything else, is one of the evilest anime protagonists who was also the boyfriend of the innocent Misa Amane.

By sacrificing Misa's death god for his personal use, the protagonist squeezed out everything from Misa that he could use for personal gains, as he had no romantic feelings for her. This proved that he is indeed one of the worst male romantic partners in anime.

3) Kazuya Kinoshita (Rent-a-Girlfriend)

Kazuya as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Probably the most degenerate anime protagonist, Kazuya Kinoshita from Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the worst romantic partners in anime due to his thoughts that never divert from imagining himself with other girls in embarrassing situations.

He has a crush on Chizuru, one of the male leads of the series, and despite that, he cannot help but leer on other girls. This is one of the reasons why he is one of the worst anime male partners.

2) Takumi Ichinose (NANA)

Takumi as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Quietly, frankly, the cruelest romantic partner in anime who got away with everything he did, Takumi Ichinose, is one of the lead male characters of Nana, who was also the boyfriend of Nana Komatsu.

Takumi kept Nana at home, where she did all his chores, while he spent his entire day with his band, sleeping with other girls however he pleased. Moreover, he made Nana the target of his frustration, making him one of the worst male romantic partners in anime.

1) Makoto Itou (School Days)

Makoto as seen in the anime (Image via TNK)

The cream of the crop and, quite frankly, the worst male romantic partner in anime who kind of got what he deserved in the end, Makoto is the male protagonist of School Days who became famous for his corrupt thinking when it came to girls.

Makoto started the series as the boyfriend of Kotonoha, one of the female protagonists. However, due to Kotoha's reserved nature, Makoto starts dating Sekai. These two enjoyed a very intimate relationship, however, Makoto's lust never got satiated, and he made almost every girl in the school his target, thus starting a chain reaction.

This ruined the lives of other girls too, especially Makoto's first love, Kotonoha, whose demeanor shifted from a shy girl to one that didn't care about anything. Makoto's actions make him the worst male romantic partner in anime.

