Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Should Sakura have been the Hokage in Naruto's absence? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has provided some quality entertainment for its readers over the past few chapters. The only downside to this manga series is that fans have to wait for a month before a new chapter is released. The progression has been nothing short of amazing and the discussions on various social media platforms are endless.

One such topic is the position of Hokage. Those who are aware of the events that transpired in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, know that Naruto Uzumaki is currently trapped in a dimension where time does not flow.

Prior to the timeskip, Kawaki managed to seal him in order to stop him from intervening when he decided to pursue Boruto. This led to Shikamaru being the acting Hokage. However, the likes of NCHammer (YouTube content creator) stated that Sakura should have become a Hokage, and this raised an exciting discussion.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Should Sakura become the acting Hokage?

No, Sakura should not become the Hokage in Naruto’s absence. It was interesting to see why the content creator wanted Sakura Haruno to become the acting Hokage. There is no doubt that she was a character who was not likable during the early stages of the anime series. However, as the series progressed, she went on to become one of the most capable shinobis in the village whose medical skills cannot be compared.

She is also intelligent, which is once again highlighted by her medical abilities. She has incredible raw strength, and therefore, is a good candidate for the role of Hokage in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series. Does that mean Sakura should have become the Hokage in Naruto’s presence? No, because Shikamaru Nara is a better candidate for this post. Shikamaru Nara is considered to be among the best strategists in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

In fact, one could even say that Shikamaru plays an important role as an advisor when Naruto is the Hokage, without whom running the village would be very difficult. There are two areas in which Sakura outshines Shikamaru - overall strength and medical abilities.

However, these aren’t the most important prerequisites to becoming a Hokage. Furthermore, Sakura’s expertise is very important as the head of the Medical Team in Konohagakure. Her knowledge is essential to train the next generation of medical ninjas in order to ensure that the mortality rate of the village reduces as a whole.

The content creator stated that in response to the hate that Sakura receives. The hatred she is subjected to at this point in the series is not justified because she has redeemed herself as a character on numerous occasions. With that said, the aforementioned point doesn’t make her the best candidate for the position of Hokage.

Furthermore, with Jura attempting to hunt down Naruto, the latter could be removed from the Daikokuten dimension as well. Should this happen in the next chapter, this raging debate will likely come to an end with Naruto returning to his original position.

