High School DxD season 5: Potential release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

High School DxD season 5 is expected to continue to enthrall fans with its thrilling storyline and supernatural elements that have kept them captivated for years. The enjoyable narrative, lively characters, and unique fusion of fantasy and romance have helped the title amass a dedicated following over the years.
The anime is all about Issei Hyodo, who is a student at Kuoh Academy. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is killed on his first-ever date and is soon resurrected. As anticipation mounts for the debut of High School DxD season 5, speculation abounds regarding the title's storyline, release date, and streaming platforms.
High School DxD season 5 could release in 2024
Fans of High School DxD have anxiously awaited the release of season 5 since season 4 aired in 2018. With five long years having passed, their anticipation has grown.
High School DxD season 5 is currently in development, which comes as exciting news for fans. The new season will continue the adaptation of the light novel series, specifically delving into volumes 11 and 12. There is enough source material for this installment, giving fans hope that the new season could release in mid-2024. Several leaks online also state that the upcoming season is set to air sometime next year.
High School DxD season 5 was initially scheduled for release in 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, the release was postponed.
Where can viewers watch the upcoming season of High School DxD?
During season 4 of the title, the anime studio switched to Passione, which caused widespread concern among fans. Many even launched a petition seeking the restoration of the old style, as TNK Animation Studios had produced the first three seasons of the anime.
High School DxD season 5 will be available on Crunchyroll, going by the pattern the previous adaptations have followed. According to insiders, High School DxD season 5 is expected to premiere on AT-X in Japan and on Funimation in the United States. However, no official announcement about the same has been made by the animation studios.
The anime will comprise 12 episodes, each lasting approximately 23 minutes. Furthermore, dedicated fans will have the opportunity to watch uncensored versions of the anime as well.
What is High School DxD about?
The story centers around Issei Hyodo, a high school student who attends Kuoh Academy. The academy, previously exclusive to girls, recently became co-ed. On his first-ever date, Issei meets an unfortunate fate and is killed by a girl. However, he experiences a surprising revival as a red-haired devil princess Rias Gremory resurrects him as a devil.
Issei now serves Rias and her devil family. As his relationship with Rias deepens, it becomes a source of danger for angels, fallen angels, and devils alike.
The main cast of High School DxD features Issei Hyodo, voiced by Yuki Kaji, Rias Gremory, voiced by Yōko Hikasa, Asia Argento, voiced by Azumi Asakura, and Akeno Himejima, voiced by Shizuka Itō. TNK produces the anime under the direction of Tetsuya Yanagisawa.
High School DxD, the beloved and widely acclaimed anime series, has captivated fans worldwide. The anticipation for its fifth season is palpable, although an official release date is yet to be confirmed. Speculations suggest that season 5 will release sometime in 2024, and fans await an official confirmation about the same.
