Sasuke is the mascot of anime deuteragonists thanks to this unique Naruto feat

Every anime series requires an anime protagonist to run the show and take the spotlight; an example is Naruto Uzumaki from the Naruto series. The series has received worldwide love because of its amazing protagonist.

As much as a protagonist is needed, a deuteragonist's importance also stands. A deuteragonist is introduced in the series to facilitate the protagonist's growth and character development.

One of the best deuteragonists in anime is Sasuke Uchiha from this series, who started getting love at the start of the series due to his looks. But his character developed so beautifully throughout the series that fans started loving him as a character. He could even be considered the mascot of anime deuteragonists, owing to his intense struggle and rivalry with Naruto.

Naruto: Sasuke is the mascot of anime deuteragonists

Sasuke Uchiha, the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan, is a crucial part of the series' main cast. As with every main character, he was introduced in the first episode of the series.

As soon as he was put into a team with Naruto (the protagonist), one of the most iconic rivalries in anime started, which fans still enjoy. Sasuke starts as a serious character who only has revenge on his mind (his only aim in life was to kill his brother Itachi, who massacred his whole clan in one night).

Sasuke saw the difference between his skills and those of the protagonist as the series progressed. He saw himself weaker than the latter, so he ventured into the dark side of the world to seek more power. This led to his character development, which differed significantly from Naruto's.

Fans argue that what sets Sasuke apart from other deuteragonists is his constant strive for excellence, even when not alongside the protagonist, to stay on par with him. Even though he develops an antagonistic personality later in the series, he keeps his eyes on the protagonist. So, he can be considered a symbolic figure for anime deuteragonists.

Naruto played a crucial role in Sasuke's character development; despite numerous fights between them, he never abandoned his plan to bring Sasuke back. This was not because he pitied him but because he managed to see the dark side Sasuke held inside himself.

The last fight on the valley of the end

Sasuke (left) and Naruto (right) fighting their last battle (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The 'Valley of the End' holds immense significance in the series as it serves as a concluding battleground where two characters resolve their conflicts. This was built by Hashirama and Madara when they founded Hidden Leaf Village. The first fight held at this place was between these two founders and ended with Madara's loss as he later went into hiding.

Naruto and Sasuke fought two times at this venue, with Sasuke winning the first fight and fleeing the village. The second fight was the protagonist's last chance to bring Sasuke back before it was too late.

Fortunately, the battle ended in a draw, but Sasuke realized the importance of the protagonist's friendship and he never let go of it. This was the moment when Sasuke's character was the most appealing to the fandom.

Final thoughts

Masashi Kishimoto (left). Sasuke Uchiha (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

What's ironic is that the character Sasuke was not even supposed to exist in the series, according to the author. The idea of introducing a rival for the main protagonist of the series was given by editor Masashi Kishimoto (author of Naruto).

Furthermore, the author struggled to draw Sasuke at the start of the series because he had not initially considered introducing a rival for the protagonist. He attempted to modify Sasuke's character design several times.

However, all of this paid off as Sasuke eventually became the author's favorite character in the series, and he can be regarded as one of the finest characters to ever exist in anime media.