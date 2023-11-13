When did Itachi Uchiha die in the Naruto manga and anime? Exact episode and chapter explained

Itachi Uchiha stands out as one of the most significant characters in the Naruto manga and anime series. Despite his early demise, Itachi's influence on the overarching story and his younger brother Sasuke's character development is immense. His tragic backstory and loving devotion to Sasuke make him a fan-favorite character as well.

One of the most iconic scenes in the entire Naruto franchise involves Itachi's death. However, due to being reanimated later on, Itachi actually dies twice over the course of the story. His initial death comes fairly early in Shippuden, while his second death occurs much later during the Fourth Shinobi World War.

Let's take a closer look at when and how Itachi meets his end in the manga chapters and anime episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Naruto manga.

Itachi's first death - his true end in Naruto

Itachi's first death marks his true and permanent end in the series. This occurs in chapter 393 of the manga, titled My Eyes!!, and episode 138 of the anime, titled The End.

In this iconic moment, Sasuke finally confronts Itachi after searching for him for so long. The two engage in an intense battle, but Itachi collapses and dies unexpectedly just before he can kill Sasuke. This confuses Sasuke, as it seemed Itachi was about to win.

Later on, Tobi reveals to Sasuke that Itachi had always been trying to protect him, even during this fight. Itachi held back, hoping to die by Sasuke's hand. His illness was also serious enough that he likely did not have long to live regardless. By planning his own death, Itachi ensured that Sasuke would gain his powers by taking his eyes.

This transferred all of Itachi's ocular jutsu to Sasuke, awakening his Mangekyo Sharingan. So, while it appeared that Sasuke killed a healthy Itachi, the truth was that Itachi orchestrated the events of his first death very carefully for Sasuke's benefit. This marked the real end for Itachi.

Itachi's second death - end of reanimation

Incredibly, Itachi dies a second time later in the story after being reanimated. This occurs in chapter 590 of the manga, titled I Will Love You Always, and episode 339 of the anime, titled I Will Love You Forever.

During the Fourth Shinobi World War, Kabuto Yakushi reanimates Itachi along with several other dead shinobi using the Reanimation Jutsu to bolster their forces. Though technically "alive" again, Itachi was not fully in control of himself and is forced to fight against Naruto and Killer Bee.

However, he finds an opportunity to break Kabuto's control over him by using a crow that he had previously placed inside Naruto during their last conversation. The crow emerges from Naruto's mouth, allowing Itachi to regain control. After this, Itachi teams up with Naruto and Killer Bee to confront Nagato, another reanimated shinobi under Kabuto's control and successfully defeat him.

Following this, Itachi meets Sasuke and they confront Kabuto together. It is during this confrontation that Itachi uses a genjutsu to force Kabuto to release the Reanimation Jutsu, effectively ending the technique. This action causes all reanimated shinobi, including Itachi, to return to the afterlife. Itachi's second death signifies the end of his reanimation, as he was never truly alive again after his initial death.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itachi Uchiha's first death at the hands of Sasuke was his true end, planned out to help his brother gain more power. His love for Sasuke shaped many of his decisions, including this one.

However, the second death was the end of the technique controlling his reanimated corpse. Despite his absence in the later parts of the narrative, Itachi's legacy and impact continue to resonate deeply within the Naruto universe, underscoring his enduring significance as a character.

