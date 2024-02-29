10 anime characters who fall in love way too easily, ranked by popularity

Anime characters, with their distinct traits and detailed story arcs, have continued to captivate audiences, especially when it comes to the theme of love. The world of anime is vast and varied, with numerous genres that explore different kinds of relationships.

Timeless classics such as Toradora!, Your Lie In April, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War have won hearts over the years. However, for those who are eager to discover something fresh, the recent Winter Season has introduced interesting anime like A Sign of Affection, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys A Carefree Life Married To Her Worst Enemy!, and Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! that are worth checking out.

Romance anime includes compelling characters, especially those that fall in love far too quickly and easily. For those who enjoy watching anime characters fall in love at every opportunity, the list below features some of the most memorable faces.

Sanji, Brock, and 8 other anime characters who are known to fall in love too easily

10) Misa Amane from Death Note

Death Note anime character Misa Amane (Image via Madhouse)

Misa Amane from Death Note is one of the most troubled anime characters who impulsively falls in love with Light Yagami even before she becomes aware of his true identity. Her affection stems from the fact that Light, under the alias Kira, eliminated the person who murdered her parents.

Since the abovementioned event, Amane has developed an unhealthy admiration for Light. She showers him with unconditional love, even if it means risking her own life, oblivious to the fact that she has been a pawn for him all along.

9) Takumi Usui from Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! anime character Takumi Usui (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the anime Maid Sama!, Takumi Usui is a character who experiences love at an early stage. In fact, he is shown to be almost immediately drawn to the protagonist, Misaki Ayuzawa, while simultaneously dismissing advances from other girls.

The duo's relationship starts to grow when he discovers her secret part-time job at a maid cafe, a job she took up to financially support her family. However, Misaki's feelings for him do not blossom as quickly as his do for her.

8) Rentaro Aijo from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

Anime character Rentaro Aijo from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (Image via ‎Bibury Animation Studios)

In this anime, Rentaro Aijo, who was rejected by a hundred women to whom he confessed his love, finds himself in an interesting situation. While at a shrine, he encounters the God of Love, who informs him that he is now destined to have a hundred soulmates. However, if he fails to reciprocate the feelings of any of his soulmates, they will be doomed to die.

Rentaro, who genuinely loves all the girls, is resolved to prevent any harm from befalling them and thus, embarks on a mission to meet and date all of them simultaneously.

7) Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer

Tengen and his wives as seen in Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

There are several romance plots in Demon Slayer, including the relationships between Inosuke and Aoi and Zenitsu and Nezuko. However, the character that truly stands out in terms of unique romantic dynamics is Tengen Uzui, who is in a polygamous relationship with three women: Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru.

Tengen's relationship with his wives is characterized by mutual respect and affection, as he does not differentiate between them and showers each one of them with the same degree of love.

6) Issei Hyoudou from High School DxD

Issei Hyoudou as seen in High School DxD (Image via TNK)

Issei Hyoudou, the protagonist of High School DxD, does not start with a great reputation, but as the series progresses, he manages to captivate many of the characters. While it is established that his one true love is Rias Gremory, he also forms romantic relationships with others.

For instance, Asia Argento, whom he initially sees as a sister, becomes a romantic interest after they share a kiss. Something similar also happens with Akeno Himejima, whom Issei respects as his senpai. These instances highlight how quickly Issei's heart can change for a person.

5) Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia anime character Himiko Toga (Image via Studio Bones)

Himiko Toga, a major antagonist from My Hero Academia, has held a distorted view of love, where she equates love with becoming the person she cherishes and causing them harm.

Toga likens her act of drawing blood from her loved ones to the act of kissing. Throughout the series, she confesses her love for characters such as Stain, Deku, and Ochaco, shows interest in others like Tsuyu, and has had a complicated relationship with Twice, who harbors feelings for her.

4) Brock from Pokemon

Pokemon anime character Brock (Image via OLM)

Brock, a beloved character from the Pokemon anime series, is famous for his tendency to instantly fall head over heels for every woman he meets. This includes all the Nurse Joys and Officer Jennys he comes across in his journey to become the ultimate Pokémon Breeder.

A significant moment in his romantic journey is when he finds his feelings reciprocated by Olivia, who is introduced in Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon.

3) Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino as seen in Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi Tsukino, better known as Sailor Moon, is a character who is destined from the very start to be with Mamoru Chiba, for it is well established that they are the reincarnations of Princess Serenity and Prince Endymion. However, this queer icon is not solely defined by her predestined relationship, as she explores other romantic interests throughout the series. These include Motoki, Haruka, and Seiya.

2) Denji from Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man anime character Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Denji has a simple desire: he wants love. His first love interest in the series is Makima, and even though she is revealed to be the Control Devil, he is unable to stop loving her.

Next, he gets obsessed with Reze, but she, too, is revealed to be manipulating him to kill him and steal his heart. Then Denji meets Asa Mitaka, and while their friendship begins on the wrong foot, the protagonist gradually develops feelings for her.

1) Sanji from One Piece

One Piece anime character Sanji (Image via Toei)

Sanji, the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates, is an anime character known for his chivalrous nature and his ridiculous tendency to fall in love with every woman he meets during his journey, which includes continually fawning over Nami and Robin.

This trait has occasionally landed him in trouble, such as his inability to fight Kalifa and his near-death experience from nosebleeds upon seeing mermaids. However, at other times, he has also won the hearts of women like Viola and Pudding, which played a crucial role in saving his own life.

