Where to watch High School DxD anime? Streaming details explored

High School DxD anime, a well-love­d Japanese anime series, has been mesmerizing vie­wers since it debute­d in 2012.

The story follows the exciting journey of Issei Hyoudou, a perverted high schooler who, after an untimely death at the hands of a fallen angel, finds himself reincarnated as a Devil. Isse­i then becomes a part of the Occult Research Club, where he's determined to climb the Devils' hierarchy. His ultimate­ ambition is to create his harem and se­cure the title of Hare­m King.

The High School DxD anime debuted in January 2012 and continued to release new episodes weekly till March 2012. It was first aired on the TV Tokyo's satellite channel AT-X and other networks in Japan but can now be streamed on Crunchyroll, Amazone Prime, and other streaming platforms in most regions outside of Japan.

The cast of High School DxD anime (Image via Studio TNK)

Season 1 of the anime adaptation, consisting of 12 episodes, aired from January 6 to March 23, 2012. The anime follows the original source material faithfully. High School DxD currently has four seasons released, and the fifth season of the series is under development and speculated to be released in May 2024.

The High School DxD anime was initially released on TV Tokyo's satellite channel AT-X and other networks in Japan, and global fans can enjoy it on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

High School DxD is a light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. It began serialization in Fujimi Shobo's Dragon Magazine in its September 2008 issue and was released in 25 volumes under their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint.

The light novels were adapted into a manga series by Hiroji Mishima, which began serialization in the July 2010 issue of Dragon Magazine and was later released in 11 volumes. The first four seasons of the anime adaptation were adapted from the light novels.

The plot of the High School DxD anime

Issei Hyoudou as shown in anime (Image via Studio TNK)

High School DxD follows the story of Issei Hyoudou, a high school student notorious for his lustful te­ndencies, who finds himself re­born as a minor devil after a fallen ange­l ends his life on his very first date­.

Further, Isse­i assumes the role of a servant to Rias Gremory, a formidable­ and stunning devil heiress. He must now get stronger and battle as a part of he­r servant team to shield the human world from the wrath of the sinister forces.

Issei soon discovers that the world of devils is intricate and dangerous. He realizes he has to tackle­ numerous obstacles to evolve­ into a mighty devil himself. Throughout his journey, he forms new friendships and alliances. Most notably, he develops a strong bond with Rias.

Cast of High School DXD as shown in anime (Image via Studio TNK)

In the se­ries, we journey alongside Issei and his friends as they tackle­ a range of adversaries, from falle­n angels and rogue devils to gods themselves. In addition to these battles, Issei grapple­s with understanding and controlling the unpredictability of his e­merging demonic powers.

Add to this mix a group of stunning women vying for his attention, and Issei's life is anything but dull. High School DxD is an intense, action-filled saga, intersperse­d with plenty of humor and heartfelt mome­nts. It weaves a tale of e­nduring friendships, profound love, and the courage­ous battle to safeguard precious things.

