Is Angel from Chainsaw Man a guy? Explained

Chainsaw Man has been a gem in recent manga and anime history, featuring a kaleidoscope of narratives alongside quirky characters and some unbelievable scenes, which at times can get borderline disturbing.

The world of anime is no stranger to the inclusion of gender fluid characters, and one such character is the Angel Devil in Chainsaw Man, who has made quite the impression on the fandom since his debut. With his ambiguous character design and feminine demeanor, fans have been wondering whether he is a woman.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man anime/manga.

The truth about Angel's gender in Chainsaw Man

Canonically speaking, Angel is most certainly a male entity, although he has certain feminine features which throw the viewers off and make him look like he might be a woman. Many fans online have also deemed him to be a gender-fluid character.

Apart from his androgynous appearance, his closeness to Aki too had fanned the spark of this debate. The fact that he is played by Maaya Uchida, a female voice actress, does not help either. But to settle the debate, Angel is indeed a male character who happens to have feminine features.

Angel is a Devil working as Public Safety Devil Hunter under the Tokyo Special Division 4. We first got to see him in episode 11 of the anime. He is a socially withdrawn and aloof individual whose bears no malevolence for humans, an attribute which is quite unlike most devils. Being the Angel Devil, he feeds off people’s fear of angles and Aki Hayakawa is known to be the only human who is not afraid of being in close proximity to him.

Despite his proficiency in combat, he is a lazy being who doesn’t like to be ordered around and thus doesn’t enjoy engaging in fights.

From what we know from his past, before he became a dog to Makima, he used to be a part of a community in a coastal village where he was taken care of despite him being a devil. It was there that he found a woman who would be his one true love.

With any popular anime come shippers as well, who are people wanting some characters to be romantically involved with one another. Chainsaw Man is certainly no exception.

Some fans have chosen to overlook Angel’s canonical gender as they want him and Aki to end up together. It had led to disappointment in that part of the fandom when it was revealed that Angel is interested in women and that he is a man.

Since his debut in Chainsaw Man, Angel has become a popular character in the show and his supernatural abilities as a devil are noteworthy. He has the ability to manipulate human life spans and use them as a weapon; he can absorb the life span of a person for as long as he wants and can eventually kill them.

He can also use the absorbed life spans and turn them into weapons. However, Angel has limited the use of his powers because he can feel the nightmares of the people from whom he had siphoned the life span, leading him to even apologize to those with whom he did this with previously.

