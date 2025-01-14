One Piece Live Action season 2 announces 3 new cast members

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Netflix's One Piece Live Action series announced three new cast members for the upcoming One Piece Live Action season 2. The three new cast members are Sophia Anne Caruso, Anton David Jeftha, and Mark Penwill.

One Piece Live Action season 1 was released in August 2023. The Netflix series became an instant hit, leaving fans urging for more information on its sequel season. Fortunately, with the series currently under production, fans have received several new cast information, building hype surrounding the second season's release.

One Piece Live Action season 2 casts Miss Goldenweek, K.M., and Chess

Sophie Anne Caruso is most popularly known for her role as Lydia Deetz in the Broadway musical Beetlejuice, Sophie in The School for Good and Evil, and Iris in The Nether. As for Miss Goldenweek, she is a Baroque Works officer agent and partner of Mr. 3. She first appears in the Little Garden Arc and acts as its secondary antagonist.

Miss Goldenweek as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Anton David Jeftha is most popularly known for his role as Orrie in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. The South African actor has also appeared in TV shows like Homeland and Dominion. As for K.M., he is the magistrate under Wapol's rule on Drum Island and first appears in the Drum Island Arc.

Chess and Kuromarimo as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, Mark Penwill is most popularly known for his roles in short films and television shows like The Fix, Marie, Catch Me a Killer, Warrior, etc. As for Chess, he is the minister of defense serving under Wapol on Drum Island.

Given their actions and roles, both K.M. and Chess are set to assume the major antagonist roles in the Drum Island Arc. Hopefully, the live-action series will unveil more information about the sequel season in the upcoming days.

