Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 cast: Every confirmed casting so far

Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 cast is currently under production and many are expecting the season to cover some iconic moments of author Eiichiro Oda's manga, such as the now-legendary Alabasta arc. In that regard, a lot of people want to see more of the cast, which could include some fan favorites such as Tony Tony Chopper or Sir Crocodile.

Following the first season's success, fans expect the series to maintain its standard as it just gets better from there in the story. From the introduction of Chopper and the civil war brewing in Arabasta, the next arc has much to offer. The cast from season 1 was well appreciated for personifying the beloved characters from One Piece. Hence, hopes are high for the upcoming sequel.

There have been reports and confirmations in the last couple of months of some of the new cast members for One Piece Live Action season 2 and also other actors who are returning for the aforementioned second season. While some people are expecting at the moment of this writing, others have been confirmed thus far in the project.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Netflix's One Piece Live Action season 2 and the confirmed cast so far

There are a lot of expectations for the One Piece Live Action season 2 to cover the Alabasta arc since the first season ended with the Straw Hats heading to the Grand Line. Therefore, it could be expected for this season to cover that, although it is also certain that the characters are at least going to reach Tony Tony Chopper's island, especially based on the cast that has been confirmed.

Here are the confirmed members of the cast for the upcoming season of this adaptation of author Eiichiro Oda's manga:

Actor Role to play Iñaki Godoy Monkey D. Luffy Emily Rudd Nami Mackenyu Roronoa Zoro Jacob Romero Usopp Taz Skyler Sanji Lera Abova Miss All-Sunday/Nico Robin Joe Manganiello Mr. 0/Crocodile Charithra Chandran Miss Wednesday/Nefertari Vivi Jeff Ward Buggy Michael Dorman Gold Roger Vincent Regan Garp Morgan Davies Koby Aidan Scott Helmeppo Armand Aucamp Bogard Daniel Lasker Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian Mr. 3 Clive Russell Crocus Werner Coetser Dorry Brendan Murray Brogy Callum Kerr Smoker Julia Rehwald Tashigi Rob Colletti Wapol Ty Keogh Dalton Ilia Isorelys Alvida Sendhil Ramamurthy Nefertari Cobra Katey Sagal Dr. Kureha Mark Harelik Dr. Hiriluk Rigo Sanchez Dragon Yonda Thomas Igaram James Hiroyuki Liao Ipponmatsu Sophia Anne Caruso Miss Goldenweek Mark Penwill Chess Anton David Jeftha K.M.

It is also worth pointing out that some of the characters who could be confirmed include the likes of Bon Clay, Chaka, Tony Tony Chopper, Nefertari Cobra, Sir Crocodile, Igaram, Kohza, Doctor Kureha, Miss All Sunday, Miss Doublefinger, Miss Friday, Miss Goldenweek, Miss Merry Christmas, Miss Wednesday, Mr. 1, Mr. 13, Mr. 4, Pell, and Terracotta.

What to expect of the second season?

The Straw Hats in the live-action adaptation (Image via Netflix).

As mentioned earlier, the first season ended with the Straw Hats entering the Grand Line, so most fans can expect them to meet the whale Laboon, who builds a great relationship with Luffy in the process. Furthermore, the pirates are also likely to meet Alabasta princess Vivi Nefertari in the Whiskey Peak island where she asks them for support to save their people from a civil war.

It is difficult to envision this second season adapting the entirety of the Alabasta arc but there is a very good chance that the aforementioned events are going to take place. Another element that a lot of people want to see happen is the introduction of the Straw Hats' future doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, especially when it comes to how the character is going to be presented in a live-action setting.

According to a previous statement from Oda, season 2 of the live-action project will cover the Drum Island arc of the Arabasta Saga. That will perfectly set the stage for the Straw Hats' arrival in Arabasta while also introducing Ace and Crocodile. While Crocodile's actor has been confirmed, Ace remains to be cast yet.

Final thoughts

One Piece Live Action season 2 has already confirmed a considerable amount of the cast and there is a very good chance that others are going to be announced in the coming months. There is also a chance to reveal more details of the coming season, such as the amount of episodes and which arcs are going to adapt.

Also read: One Piece Live Action season 2 teases Chopper's appearance with a PV

The casts for Crocodile and Nico Robin were confirmed recently which added to the excitement of the fans. These two characters will play the major antagonistic force in the upcoming arc and are thus essential to the live-action season 2.

On January 15, 2025, Rigo Sanchez and Yonda Thomas were announced as the cast for Monkey D. Dragon and Igaram respectively, causing much excitement among fans. There are still important characters like Chopper and Ace whose cast remains unannounced, but the anticipation makes the wait all the more worthwhile for the fans.

