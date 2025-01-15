One Piece Live Action season 2 announces Casting for Dragon and more

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 saw three new major One Piece Live Action season 2 castings revealed, most notably for Monkey D. Dragon, who’ll be played by Rigo Sanchez. The news was shared via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix’s series, which also shared graphics for each announced casting in the X post.

Also announced as joining the cast for One Piece Live Action season 2 are Yonda Thomas as Igaram, Nefertari Vivi’s butler, and James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, a sword shop owner in Loguetown. All three of these characters will appear during the second season’s events, with some of them set to play a major role in these upcoming events.

One Piece Live Action season 2 continues to announce key cast members as series’ return gets closer

While these One Piece Live Action season 2 stars may lack the recognizability that other cast members have, each of the aforementioned three still have respectable filmographies. Sanchez’s IMDb, he’s acted in various television roles since 2002. A majority of them are guest star roles, but Sanchez does have several regular roles accredited to him, starting with the TV mini series Pandemic in 2007 as Mr. Culp.

Thomas’ page, meanwhile, highlights a more infrequent involvement in television and film starting in 2011. His latest credit is for the Netflix original movie Umjolo: My Beginnings, My End! which was released earlier this month. Liao, meanwhile, is likely the most recognizable of the three for his role as Roland Glenn in Fox’s serial drama Prison Break. Liao’s credits go back to 2004, and include household names like Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Barry, Bones, and more.

While this latest casting news is certainly exciting, it’s unclear exactly when the highly anticipated sequel series is set to return. Netflix has released no trailers or significant promotional material for the second season, and has also yet to provide a release window, let alone a release date. Although a release sometime in 2025 seems likely based on what fans know, this is still speculative as of this article’s writing.

However, the continued announcement of castings for season 2 is a good sign that some major information is soon to come. After all, there are only so many more relevant characters to the second season which justify a formal announcement. It seems likely that once this supply of characters is exhausted, fans will begin to get significant release information on season 2.

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series serves as an adaptation of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga series. Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997, where it is still regularly ongoing today. However, the manga is in its final saga, and progressing towards its end slowly but surely.

