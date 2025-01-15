With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime greenlit for Fall 2025

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime has been greenlit for Fall 2025. The anime made this announcement by unveiling its teaser visual and the main cast members.

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through, written and illustrated by Chihiro Yuzuki, is a Japanese manga serialized on Shueisha's Manga Mee service since May 2021. The manga series has been collected into seven manga volumes, with an eighth volume scheduled to be released in January 2025.

With You, Our Love Will Make It Through unveils teaser visual and cast members

On January 15, 2025, REMOW announced that Chihiro Yuzuki's Shojo manga With You, Our Love Will Make It Through has been greenlit for an anime adaptation slated to air in Fall 2025.

A teaser visual has also been revealed, featuring the two main characters, Mari Asaka and Tsunagu Hidaka. The human and the beastfolk can be seen staring at each other affectionately, possibly longing to embrace one another.

Manaka Iwami set to voice Mari Asaka (Image via Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)

In addition, REMOW also announced the main cast members for With You, Our Love Will Make It Through anime. Manaka Iwami will be voicing the protagonist Mari Asaka and Takuya Eguchi will lend his voice to the beastfolk Tsunagu Hidaka.

"When I read the original story, I was fascinated by the idea of a romance between a beastfolk and a human." - Manaka Iwami

Manaka Iwami found the relationship between her character, Mari, and Tsunagu very fascinating and looked forward to the fans witnessing the same.

Takuya Eguchi has been roped in to voice Tsunagu Hidaka (Image via Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee)

She previously voiced Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko, Rynn Cropp in To Your Eternity, Mirai Shishiou in Dr. Stone, and is set to voice Homare Byoubugaura in Tougen Anki.

"In the worldview of this work, being a beastfolk is a difficult position to be in." - Takuya Eguchi

As for Takuya Eguchi, he commented on the beastfolk's position in society and expressed that he tried to show the various emotions carried by Tsunagu through his work. He previously voiced Kenyu Yukimiya in Blue Lock, Hajime Nojima in Grand Blue, Shibisu in Tower of God, and Loid Forger in Spy X Family.

