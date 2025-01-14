Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 sneak peek teases at Matsuri's growing relationship with Konohamaru

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the first preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18. The preview illustration depicted a conversation between Matsuri and Konohamaru as the sentient God Tree started feeling much at ease speaking with the Shinobi.

The previous manga chapter saw Shikamaru instruct Konohamaru to befriend Matsuri and Ryu so that the Shinobi could betray them later and procure their Thorn Soul Bulbs. While Konohamaru did not like the plan as a Shinobi, he followed it as he focused on Matsuri while Sarada and Mitsuki distracted Ryu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek hints at Konohamaru's mission progressing in the right direction

On January 14, the official website of the Naruto franchise unveiled the first preview illustration for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18. The manga is set to be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump March special issue.

The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki approach Matsuri and Ryu as if they were themselves looking for Boruto the traitor. With both groups sharing the same objective, Konohamaru suggested that they team up to find clues on Boruto and his ally's whereabouts.

Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the Shinju considered Shinobi their enemies, Matsuri's innate reaction to Konohamaru's sudden appearance saw them working alongside Team 7. With that, Mitsuki and Sarada convinced Ryu to follow them in search of clues, while Konohamaru stayed behind with Matsuri, hoping to befriend her and gain her trust.

Matsuri wasn't feeling like her usual self and had trouble breathing properly. She struggled to look Konohamaru straight in the eyes and sat next to him, hoping to gather herself.

Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sneak peek preview, Matsuri is set to share her emotions with Konohamaru. While she was nervous when she first saw Konohamaru, as they kept talking, she began to feel more at ease. She felt like she could be her true self around him and found talking with him fun. In addition, the preview also saw Matsuri asking Konohamaru if she could call him "Konohamaru-chan." This development suggests their growing relationship with each other.

