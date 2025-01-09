Sarada and co's immunity to Eida in Boruto highlights her biggest weakness

While the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been addressing all doubts raised by fans about the plot with each of its chapters, it has yet to answer one of the biggest questions brought up by the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. Why are Sarada and Sumire immune to Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu?

Fans majorly believe the immunity has something to do with the two characters' feelings for Boruto, an Otsutsuki. However, there is sufficient evidence to suggest that isn't the case. Instead, Sarada and Sumire's immunity might be a result of Eida's weakness, which she herself might be unaware of.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Sarada and Sumire's immunity in Boruto might be a result of Eida's innate desire

Momoshiki and Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As explained by Eida, the two exceptions to her Omnipotence Shinjutsu were blood relatives and Otsutsuki. While this answers why Boruto, Kawaki, and Daemon are unaffected by Omnipotence, it doesn't explain why Sarada and Sumire are immune. But what if Eida was wrong about who are exempted from her Shinjutsu's effects?

As stated by Momoshiki, the only people immune to Omnipotence were the Otsutsuki or the ones Otsutsufied enough like Boruto and Kawaki and the caster themselves, which is Eida. Momoshiki did not mention Daemon, but Ikemoto depicted him in the same manga panel. This suggested that Daemon was also someone Otsutsufied enough to be immune.

Daemon as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Both Daemon and Eida were cyborgs modified by Amado transplanting Shibai Otsutsuki's remains. Thus, there was a possibility that Daemon could have been Otsutsufied enough to become immune to Eida. Unfortunately, that cannot be the case as Kashin Koji and Code were also similarly created by Amado. Despite that, both cyborgs were affected by Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu when she made the switch between Boruto and Kawaki.

With that, the only theory answering Daemon's immunity was her relation to Eida. But what if Eida had misunderstood her powers all along? As explained by Momoshiki, Omnipotence was a Shinjutsu that made the user's desires a reality. Eida's desire to be loved was what led to her being enchanted. Any person who saw her would immediately fall in love with her.

Sumire, Eida, and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Keeping that in mind, what if Daemon was immune to Eida's enchantment because she did not desire her brother to be in love with her? Being her sibling, Daemon already loved her; thus, Eida must have innately not wanted Daemon to act the same as the rest. Instead, she must have desired that her brother safeguard her from all danger. This could be why Daemon is always close to Eida and prepared to fight for her at a moment's notice.

The same could be the case for Sarada and Sumire. The two kunoichi may be immune to Eida because she did not want them to be under her influence. As explained by Eida, she desired real friends. Thus, she must have unknowingly made Sarada and Sumire immune to her Omnipotence Shinjutsu. But, why those two specifically?

Sumire Kakei as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Sarada's case, the chances are that Eida knew she was in love with Boruto, another Otsutsuki. Hence, she must have wanted her as a friend to discuss her turmoils about love. This is also suggested by Eida's first question to Sarada, which was about her feelings for the protagonist.

Meanwhile, in Sumire's case, Eida must have chosen her because the former Class Rep was the only person who seemingly understood her feelings. As seen during the cohabitation mission discussion, Sumire was the only Shinobi who understood what Eida desired (an ordinary romance). Hence, the cyborg must have innately also chosen her as an ideal friend candidate.

Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This theory is also supported by the fact that Eida was visibly displeased when Sarada acted like she was in love with Eida. This proves that Eida truly desired Sarada and Sumire to be her real friends and not someone affected by her Shinjutsu.

While this theory is cohesive, it also begs another question. If Eida had subconsciously made Sarada and Sumire immune to her, then why can't she do the same for others? She could have had an ordinary romance if she had done so. Then why doesn't she do it?

The chances are, ever since Eida must have found out that the Otsutsuki were immune to her, she must have innately only wanted to be with Kawaki or Boruto. Hence, she no longer viewed other people as possible suitors, forcing them to remain under her enchantment.

If this theory does end up true, ironically, Eida's strongest weapon might also end up as her biggest weakness. This is because, while she was capable of making any desire a reality using her Omnipotence Shinjutsu, the same ability could also make her enemies immune to her, endangering her life.

