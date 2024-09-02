Himawari could become Sarada's "Knight" against Eida in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

As fans must have noticed, each of the characters in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is seemingly been assigned a purpose in the series. This is especially evident due to the Divine Trees that have been targeting Shinobi based on their innate desire.

Due to this, it seemed like Divine Tree Jura was set to go after Himawari Uzumaki due to the presence of Kurama chakra within her. But from the latest evidence provided by Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it seems very possible that Jura will be targeting Boruto instead.

Thus, many fans feel like Himawari was stripped of her possible chance to have a big fight. Fret not, as she may still have a purpose in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, one that was foreshadowed close to the end of the prequel manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Himawari's purpose in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could be to fight Daemon

According to a theory by Boruto fan on X (formerly Twitter) @NANA_Y4W, Himawari's purpose might be to serve as Sarada Uchiha's knight. As seen in the series, Himawari has an ornament on her neck that looks like an 8-pointed star, similar to that of Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan.

With that in mind, @NANA_Y4W stated that Sarada's character is inspired by the goddess of death, Izanami. After Izanami died and descended to Yomi, the underworld, Izanagi, longing to see her again, ventured into the underworld hoping to bring her back.

Unfortunately, Izanagi's return was rendered impossible after she had partaken in the food cooked in the furnace of the underworld.

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As for Himawari, her character may have been inspired by Amaterasu, the Sun Goddess. Amaterasu was born when Izanagi was doing a cleansing ritual after he escaped Yomi. Amaterasu is the highest deity in Japan and is said to have hidden herself away in a cave, causing disasters to both the world and heaven.

The world had been cast into darkness as evil spirits were rioting on Earth, just like the Divine Trees who were causing chaos on the surface world. Wanting to stop such chaos, the Gods tried to persuade Amaterasu to leave her cave.

Himawari as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

After being unsuccessful at first, they seemingly placed a sakaki tree called “Cleyera Japonica” in front of the cave, sparkling jewels “Magatama”, fine white clothes, and a “mirror” at the center.

While Sarada has yet to be shown possessing the Yata Mirror in her Sharingan, her Mangekyo Sharingan hints at the same. As for Himawari's ornament, it could be symbolizing "magatama." Lastly, the Cleyera Japonica tree resembles the sunflower on Himawari's clothes also Sarada's Mengekyo Sharingan eyes.

Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan as seen in Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

Following such commotion, Amaterasu opened the cave to see what was happening outside but was distracted by the reflection in the mirror, right after which, she was pulled out by one of the other Gods. That's how light was restored to the world.

According to @NANA_Y4W, the possible connection between Himawari and Sarada could be a hint that Himawari is to act as Sarada's knight in the series. This is because, as of now, it seems very evident that Sarada cannot fight Hidari on her own.

Himawari and Daemon as seen in Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Sarada and Himawari could together fight the cyborg siblings Eida and Daemon. Masashi Kishimoto has already foreshadowed a battle between Sarada and Eida by having Sarada be immune to Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu. With Eida set to battle someone strong, Daemon, her little brother is bound to act as her knight and fight on her behalf.

Similarly, Himawari could act as Sarada's knight and fight Daemon. Another piece of evidence for this development is that Daemon was able to sense Kurama chakra within Himawari in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generation manga itself.

