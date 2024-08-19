Boruto and Sarada were supposed to die together before Two Blue Vortex, and fans can't get over it

Boruto and Sarada are the most important characters in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. However, both characters were seemingly supposed to die together at the end of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. This was revealed through the spoilers for chapter 13 that was leaked a few days before the chapter's official release.

The manga's previous chapter saw both Boruto and Sarada get attacked by God Tree Jura. Hence, fans were left worried about them. However, the manga took a different route and depicted a flashback featuring Boruto and Kashin Koji. The developments revealed in the same were mind-boggling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto and Sarada were meant to die at the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

According to the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, the manga is set to depict the flashback of Kashin Koji's first encounter with Boruto after his fight against Issiki Otsutsuki.

During this, he explains to the protagonist his newly manifested ability called the "Ten Directions," an ability that allows him to "see" all possible futures. As per Kashin Koji, several possible outcomes emerge from a single incident.

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, due to the different possible outcomes, there was also a chance that on the day Kawaki sent Naruto and Hinata to the alternate dimension, Boruto and Sarada could have died at the hands of Kawaki. Boruto could have been killed after losing to Kawaki. As for Sarada, she could have passed away while trying to stop Kawaki.

How fans reacted to Boruto and Sarada's possible death in another timeline

The manga fans were quite fascinated by the latest developments as Kashin Koji's explanation made Sarada's presence at the end of the previous manga important. Had it not been for her, Sasuke Uchiha might have never helped Boruto. Such a development could have seemingly led to her death alongside Boruto's.

Another thing that fascinated fans was that had Boruto and Sarada passed away in the prequel manga, they would have died in the same location (Hokage Rock) where Boruto promised to protect Sarada as a Shadow Hokage.

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Other fans were devastated by the idea as such a future would have been very sad, especially since they had been rooting for Boruto and Sarada to get together.

"NOOOO KAMI Y U DOING THIS WHYY," one fan said.

"By a guy with father issues and later he died by code's hand," another fan said.

"And Bro took a Big L from Code In an Alternate Universe. Even in Plenty of Universes, Kawaki is Proven to be Indeed a Fraud," another said.

As for other fans, they were much more focused on Kawaki. Even after seemingly defeating Boruto, he was destined to lose against Code. Fans found this hilarious and labeled the Karma user a fraud. This is because he believed that he was strong enough to defeat Code but gets defeated. That said, this wasn't the first time this happened to him.

