Is Boruto's Kashin Koji a scientific ninja tool? Explained

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 soon set to release in a week, the manga unveiled the chapter's preview hinting at Kashin Koji and Boruto's flashback. This preview revealed how the toads with Boruto were never real and were scientific ninja tools. With that in mind, fans are led to wonder whether Kashin Koji himself is a scientific ninja tool.

When Kashin Koji first appeared in the anime, he was introduced as a Kara member. However, soon after, it was revealed that he was not the same as the other members. This is because unlike the other members created to serve Isshiki, Kashin Koji was created to defeat the Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Is Kashin Koji a scientific ninja tool?

Kashin Koji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No, Kashin Koji is not a scientific ninja tool. As described by the Boruto anime, he is a clone of Jiraiya, created by Amado Sanzu to kill Kara leader Isshiki Otsutsuki.

As one could expect, upon being Jiraiya's clone, the former Kara member could use ninjutsu and senjutsu, inherently mastering every jutsu that Jiraiya knew. This included the shadow clone jutsu, Rasengan, Ultra-Big Ball Rasengan, and the Sage Mode.

Amado Sanzu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On top of that, Amado Sanzu upgraded Kashin Koji by modifying the clone with scientific ninja tools. This helped the former Kara Inner to move with blazing speed, able to catch an opponent off guard from a distance. Essentially, with Amado's upgrades, Koji had become Jiraiya's better version.

Therefore, Kashin Koji was never a scientific ninja tool but a Jiraiya clone that has been enhanced by using scientific ninja tools.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Up until now, the only living being that has been described as a living scientific ninja tool is Kawaki. This is because, unlike clones like Jiraiya and Delta, Kawaki has been implanted with microscopic Shinobi-ware at a cellular level by Amado Sanzu. These upgrades effectively altered Kawaki's physiology, giving him superhuman abilities.

What are scientific ninja tools?

Shinobi Gauntlet as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Scientific ninja tools are a class of advanced ninja tools that were produced following the Fourth Shinobi World War. They were essentially created to help people do things that they were unable to do.

One of the best examples of this is the former shinobi from Village Hidden by Mist, Ao. Following the war, he had lost his right eye (Byakugan) and left arm. Hence, Katasuke fitted experimental prosthetics to him, granting him increased durability.

Ao as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This may make one think that scientific ninja tools are inherently good. However, as depicted by the anime, the ninja tools aren't good or bad. Its nature depends on how one uses it. This is because while Katasuke attached prosthetics to Ao to help him, the former Shinobi was a Kara member and had made several nina tool adjustments to himself and used the powers to help the evil organization.

That said, prosthetics aren't the only kind of scientific ninja tools as there are four different types. Prosthetics themselves are Bionic; meanwhile, other types are Condenser, Amplification, and Advanced Technology.

