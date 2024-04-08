The Hidden Mist Shinobi could make Naruto's Leaf Village look like a joke if it weren't for a certain character

The Hidden Mist Shinobi were one of the strongest ones in Naruto although the anime series was entirely centered around the Hidden Leaf Shinobi. Throughout the series, different Hidden Mist Shinobi were introduced, each showcasing their powers.

Arguably, the most famous Hidden Mist Shinobi was Zabuza Momochi. He was the first opponent the series' Team 7 faced. Zabuza was also a part of a group of deadly shinobi who once tried to invade the Hidden Leaf Village and these Hidden Mist Shinobi were the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist.

There were rumors that these swordsmen had the capability of destroying a whole nation and this could be the very reason why they invaded the Hidden Leaf Village. However, the village was saved by a person who couldn't use ninjutsu, and while not many fans remember him, he was the father of Guy, Might Duy.

Naruto: How Might Duy Hidden Leaf Village and its reputation by fighting the deadliest Hidden Mist Shinobi

The Seven Swordsmen of the Mist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Seven Swordsmen of the Mist were the deadliest Hidden Mist Shinobi, always comprised of seven individuals. As their names suggested, these swordsmen possessed some of the deadliest swords that were passed down from one generation to another. Unfortunately, the series didn't give a spotlight to all of the individuals of this group, except Zabuza Momochi.

Other than Zabuza (wielder of Kubikiribuchou), the other members of the classic Seven Swordsmen of the Mist were Fuguki, Jinin, Raiga, and Kushimaru and the wielders of Hiramekirei and Shibuki. While Fuguki is the wielder of the blade Samehada, Jinin is the wielder of Kabutowar. Meanwhile, Raiga is the wielder of the blade Kiba and Kushimaru is the wielder of Nuibari.

Each blade was unique to itself and possessed destructive power which suited each of the members of this group. During the Fourth Mizukage era, these Hidden Mist Shinobi left the village as it was drowned in corruption.

During the Third Great Ninja War, the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist invaded the Hidden Leaf Village which fans speculate to destroy the village. They were faced by three Leaf genin shinobi, one of which was Might Guy. Unfortunately, these swordsmen were pretty notorious and the genins considered themselves dead.

Might Duy as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fortunately, Might Duy arrived just in time to save his son and the other shinobi. Guy kept insisting to his father that he would be no match against these strong shinobi, but he insisted they flee and leave everything to him. Unfortunately, Duy died during this fight but managed to take down 4 of these swordsmen due to his last technique, the Eight Gate of Death of the Eight Inner Gate Formation.

If Duy hadn't arrived in time, these seven swordsmen could have invaded the Hidden Leaf Village and the world could have witnessed the rumor of these swordsmen capable of destroying a nation come true. Duy passed on this technique to Guy who later taught it to Rock Lee.

The Eight Inner Gate Formation, the most underrated technique

Guy in his Eight Gate of Death transformation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Many clans of the Hidden Leaf Village could be considered the strongest ones due to their kekkai genkai. For instance, the Hyuga clan has the Byakugan and the Uchiha clan has the Sharingan, each of which possesses unparalleled prowess.

However, the Eight Inner Gate Formation could also be considered one of the prized possessions of his village, even though it was a forbidden technique. Not only did Duy prove this against the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, but Might Guy also proved it against Madara during the Fourth Great Ninja War. This made it one of the most underrated techniques in the series.

Read Also:

Is there a 9th gate in Naruto that Taijutsu users can break?

Can Rock Lee open all 8 gates?

Naruto: How strong is Might Guy with the Eight Gates? Explained

10 powerful Naruto characters who Might Guy can beat