A mistranslation of Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto's opinion on Sarada shakes anime community

As Naruto and Boruto fans know, creators Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto recently made a public appearance at a Kana event in France. During this event, the two creators answered several questions as part of an interview conducted by the event organizers.

The interview gave fans several insights into what the creators had planned for the series. However, one piece of information happened to catch fans' eyes the most. This was regarding some comments made by creator Masashi Kishimoto about Sarada Uchiha's character design in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Unfortunately, the comments were seemingly mistranslated or misinterpreted, shaking the anime community.

What did the Naruto creator say about Sarada Uchiha's design?

Kishimoto's comment as available online (Image via X/ Sportskeeda)

During the Kana event in France, Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto was asked which one of Mikio Ikemoto's character designs in Boruto he liked the most. In response, Kishimoto conveyed that he liked Sarada's design the most.

Masashi Kishimoto's comment translated by Google:

"I would say Sarada as a young woman, because she is "s*xy." I could never draw her."

As one can observe from above, the official translator from the Kana event published that Kishimoto called Sarada "s*xy.

Manga fans claiming the translation was incorrect (Image via X/Sportskeeda)

This led to a storm within the online community. This is because Sarada was only 15-16 years old in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and such comments are often the eye of the storm when it comes to allegations. Rightly so, fans started calling out the creator's comments.

That's when some fans who were present at the event stated that the translator had made an error while translating. Kishimoto had seeming called Sarada's character design "kakkoi" (cool) and not sekushi (s*xy). Therefore, those fans urged others to wait until the official interview came out.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, other fans believed that Kishimoto's comment had been misinterpreted. Even if the creator had used the word "s*xy" to describe Sarada's character design, it may not have meant the same thing.

As per them, it was very common for Japanese people to use the word "s*xy" for things they found cool. Therefore, what "s*xy" means in other parts of the world need not be what Kishimoto meant to convey while speaking in Japanese.

How fans reacted to Kishimoto's comment

Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto (Image via Shueisha)

Most fans refused to believe that the comments were mistranslated. This is because, even after the chaos unfolded online, the translator stood by their translation, stating that they made no errors while translating the interview.

"‘MAY’ very well be mistranslation to cope up," one fan said.

"nice try, can't sweep this out from under the rug," another added.

"Nah he still called her s*xy 💀 the other translator confirmed it," another fan said.

"To play devils advocate Naruto’s s*xy jutsu is still in play lol," other fan said.

Therefore, many fans were certain that Naruto fans were claiming that the interview had been mistranslated to save the creator from possible allegations.

Another fan reminded others how Kishimoto had also previously drawn young Naruto using the S*xy Jutsu. Therefore, it was not outside the realm of possibilities for him to have called Sarada the same. That said, there is a chance that his comment was misinterpreted.

